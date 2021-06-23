Cancel
GBP/USD closes in on 1.4000 as focus shifts to US PMI data

By Eren Sengezer
FXStreet.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGBP/USD continues to push higher toward 1.4000 on Wednesday. US Dollar Index struggles to gain traction following the two-day decline. Markit Manufacturing PMI for US is expected to edge lower to 61.4 in June. The GBP/USD pair capitalized on the broad selling pressure surrounding the greenback and closed the last...

www.fxstreet.com
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY Forecast: Risk-appetite likely to limit the downside

US Treasury yields were sharply down on Friday, weighing on USD/JPY. Wall Street keeps rallying, with the S&P closing at record levels for seven days in a row. USD/JPY is correcting lower in the near-term, the decline may accelerate once below 110.80. The USD/JPY pair hit 111.65, its highest since...
MarketsPosted by
Financial World

Gold soars as US job data fails to flesh up early taper-talk bets, posts weekly gain

On Friday, the precious safe-haven gold futures’ prices rose nearly 0.8 per cent, hovering closer to a $1,800 per ounce psychological handle and widening their distances further from a two-month high hit earlier in the week, as the American Dollar fell after US Labour Department’s closely monitored nonfarm payroll data had failed to lift up investors’ morale despite reporting the highest number of job gains in more than 10 months, eventually weighing on investors’ prospects of an initiation of early taper-talks.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD approaching critical support

The 1.3820 level provided enough resistance for the GBP/USD to pass below the lower trend line of the channel down pattern, which guided the rate since June 23. During Friday's trading hours, the rate fluctuated sideways near the 1.3750 mark. In theory, the pair should decline, as it has no technical support as low as the 1.3677 level, where the weekly S2 simple pivot point was located at. However, support could be provided by round exchange rate levels like the 1.3740, 1.3720 and most importantly the 1.3700 mark. Read more...
CurrenciesDailyFx

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY

The US Dollar set a fresh two-month-high this morning before pulling back, driven by the Non-farm Payrolls report. The bullish push in USD from the FOMC rate decision in June has yet to dissipate, and this may be keeping the door open for some extension of that move as the next big FOMC items are the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium and the September FOMC rate decision, both of which take place later in the summer.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Dollar eases despite upbeat US jobs data, dips to offer better buying opportunities

The US dollar dipped against the basket of major currencies despite better than expected US labor data in June. Larger uptrend remains intact, with current dip seen as positioning for fresh push higher, as the labor report has less impact than the main factor - hawkish tone from US Federal Reserve which sent initial signals about earlier than expected policy tightening - that lifted the greenback recently.
Currenciespoundsterlingforecast.com

Pound to Dollar Rate Sinks to 1.37

The pound slipped to 1.37 against the dollar on Thursday for the first time in ten days – extending a run of losses this week. But it was not all bad news. According to IHS Markit, factories in Britain continued their recovery last month and ramped up hiring. However, they also contended with record inflation pressures due to Covid-fuelled supply chain problems.
CurrenciesDailyFx

British Pound Q3 Technical Forecast: Attractive at Lower Levels

To read the full equity forecast, including the fundamental outlook, download our new 3Q trading guide from the DailyFX Free Trading Guides!. Much like the end of Q1, GBP/USD is closing Q2 on a rather sour note. The pair rejected 1.4240-50 yet again, making it look increasingly like a double top. A sharp deceleration in the Pound following a hawkish twist by the Federal Reserve has made positioning in GBP somewhat cleaner with longs liquidated. However, this point is variable for the Pound, particularly with monetary policy tightening and a strong UK economic outlook very much reflected in the price (OIS markets price BoE hike in Q3 22). As such, it would take a move below 1.3800 to gain momentum towards the 200DMA (1.3622), where buyers are likely to sit in waiting from 1.3670 (Mar-Apr double bottom). On the flip side, the pivotal 1.40 handle may act to cap the upside, making it the first target for bulls to overcome. Should Cable break above the even figure the worst of the struggle in the second and third quarters may be past. That said, Q3 is likely to be a much choppier affair with FX markets experiencing heightened sensitivity to economic data. As it stands, risks are more geared towards dips to 1.3670 and 1.3622 rather than a break of the Feb/June peak where we are more likely to meet firm demand.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Dollar trades mixed ahead of US jobs report

The greenback traded higher against its peers on Thursday but within narrow ranges as investors chose to remain on the sidelines ahead of Friday's release of U.S. jobs report. Reuters reported the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week, while layoffs plunged to a 21-year low in June as companies held on to their workers amid labor shortages. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 51,000 to a seasonally adjusted 364,000 for the week ended June 26, the Labor Department said on Thursday.
EconomyThe Independent

FTSE closes down as focus turns to US jobs report

London’s top index closed the week slightly in the red, as a quiet day for UK news was eclipsed by happenings across the pond. The FTSE 100 dipped 1.89 points to 7,123. Eyes were on the US jobs market on Friday, as Washington released statistics on non-farm payrolls (NFP). The...
Marketsactionforex.com

USD/JPY Extends Rally Above 111.00, US NFP Next

USD/JPY gained bullish momentum above the 110.50 and 111.00 resistance levels. A crucial bullish trend line is forming with support near 110.40 on the 4-hours chart. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI declined from 61.2 to 60.0 in June 2021. The US nonfarm payrolls could increase 690K in June 2021, up...
BusinessFXStreet.com

EUR/USD bounces off fresh lows, retakes 1.1850 post-NFP

EUR/USD rebounds from lows near the 1.18 mark. US Non-farm Payrolls rose by 850K jobs in June. The unemployment rate ticked higher to 5.9%. EUR/USD trims initial losses and regains the 1.1840/50 band in the wake of US NFP. EUR/USD turns positive above 1.1850. EUR/USD regains the smile on Friday...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar gains ahead of U.S. payrolls, seen higher short-term

* Dollar index rises to highest since April 6 * Dollar climbs to 15-month high vs yen * Aussie falls to December lows * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (Adds new comment, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, July 1 (Reuters) - The dollar hit three-month highs on Thursday but traded within narrow ranges as investors looked to Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for clues on whether the Federal Reserve will start to reduce monetary stimulus sooner rather than later. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major counterparts, rose to 92.602 , the highest since early April. It last traded up 0.2% at 92.572. The index in June posted its best monthly performance since November 2016, driven in part by the Federal Open Market Committee's unexpected hawkish shift at a meeting during the month. Fed forecasts released after the June FOMC meeting penciled in two interest rate hikes by the end of 2023. Against the yen, the dollar hit a 15-month high of 111.640 yen, and was last up 0.4% at 111.560. Increased vaccinations that have led to more robust economic activity have helped the U.S. recovery from the pandemic, prompting expectations the Fed could start exiting its ultra-easy policy. That has provided a lift for the dollar. "The dollar got a justified boost in June based on physical activity taking place across the country because of inoculations," said Juan Perez, FX strategist and trader at Tempus Inc in Washington. "The rest of the world simply is not looking that safe, that prepared to move forward," he added Traders are looking to Friday's U.S. payrolls report for confirmation of the market's bullish outlook. Economists polled by Reuters expect a gain of 700,000 jobs last month, compared with 559,000 in May, and an unemployment rate of 5.7% versus 5.8% in the previous month. "We generally think the U.S. dollar should stay firm into Friday's U.S. employment reading," said Ned Rumpeltin, European head of FX strategy at TD Securities in a research note. "We wonder, however, how aggressive further gains could be from there unless the data validates expectations of a further near-term hawkish shift from the Fed." The greenback extended gains earlier on Thursday after data showed U.S. initial jobless claims fell more than expected last week, while layoffs plunged to a 21-year low in June. The dollar slipped a bit though after a report showing U.S. manufacturing activity grew at just a moderate pace in June, while employment in the sector contracted for the first time in seven months, likely because of rampant shortages of raw materials and labor. In afternoon trading, the euro was down 0.1% at $1.1843 after earlier dipping as low as $1.1837 for the first time since April 6. The euro recovered from its lows after data showed euro zone purchasing managers indexes were higher than expected. The Aussie dollar, seen as a proxy for risk appetite, slid 0.5% to $0.7464, after earlier hitting its lowest since Dec. 21, as Australia's major centers of Sydney, Brisbane, Perth and Darwin are all under lockdown. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 3:43PM (1943 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 92.5720 92.3670 +0.23% 2.879% +92.6020 +92.2630 Euro/Dollar $1.1844 $1.1855 -0.09% -3.06% +$1.1884 +$1.1837 Dollar/Yen 111.5600 111.1100 +0.41% +7.97% +111.6350 +111.0300 Euro/Yen 132.12 131.73 +0.30% +4.10% +132.4300 +131.5700 Dollar/Swiss 0.9261 0.9249 +0.12% +4.67% +0.9271 +0.9236 Sterling/Dollar $1.3754 $1.3830 -0.55% +0.67% +$1.3834 +$1.3753 Dollar/Canadian 1.2444 1.2397 +0.36% -2.29% +1.2445 +1.2365 Aussie/Dollar $0.7464 $0.7500 -0.46% -2.96% +$0.7508 +$0.7461 Euro/Swiss 1.0969 1.0962 +0.06% +1.50% +1.0986 +1.0961 Euro/Sterling 0.8609 0.8570 +0.46% -3.67% +0.8615 +0.8565 NZ $0.6964 $0.6986 -0.29% -2.99% +$0.7009 +$0.6962 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.6285 8.6195 +0.14% +0.52% +8.6375 +8.5870 Euro/Norway 10.2210 10.2010 +0.20% -2.34% +10.2452 +10.1974 Dollar/Sweden 8.5809 8.5522 +0.25% +4.69% +8.5869 +8.5471 Euro/Sweden 10.1636 10.1382 +0.25% +0.87% +10.1753 +10.1340 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Jonathan Oatis and Dan Grebler)
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Daily recommendations on major – EUR/USD

EUR/USD - 1.1845. As euro has fallen after staging a short-covering rebound from Thursday's 11-week low of 1.1838 to 1.1884 (New York), suggesting recent decline is en route towards next chart obj. at 1.1786, however, reckon 2021 bottom at 1.1705 (March) should remain intact. On the upside, only a daily...
BusinessFXStreet.com

EUR/GBP remains poised to gain above 86.10 ahead of EU data

EUR/GBP consolidates near the higher levels preserving the previous session's upside momentum. The Euro remains grounded on upbeat economic data, ECB assures growth with downside risk. BOE’s pessimistic view on inflation and interest rates weighs down on the sterling. EUR/GBP remains muted on Friday in the initial Asian trading hours....
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY retreats after US data, still heads for highest weekly close in a year

Japanese yen holds onto gains after US data. US dollar turns negative even as NFP surpass expectations. The USD/JPY is pulling back on Friday after rising significantly during two consecutive days. After the US official employment, it dropped to 111.14 and then bounced modestly. As of writing, it trades at 111.30, on its way to the highest weekly close since February 2020.
BusinessForexTV.com

U.S. Dollar Appreciates As Jobs Data In Focus

The U.S. dollar was higher against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Friday, as investors look forward to U.S. nonfarm payrolls data due later in the day for more clues on the Fed’s QE tapering and a rate hike move. The jobs report is forecast to show an...
MarketsFXStreet.com

NZD/USD rebounds above 0.7000, remains on track to post weekly losses

NZD/USD staged a decisive rebound in the American session. US Dollar Index struggles to hold above 92.50. NZD/USD remains on track to close the week in the negative territory. The NZD/USD pair dropped below 0.6950 in the early American session but managed to make a sharp U-turn. As of writing, the pair was trading at 0.7003, where it was up 0.38% the day. On a weekly basis, NZD/USD remains on track to close in the negative territory despite Friday's rebound.
MarketsFXStreet.com

NZD/USD stays on the back foot near 0.6960, eyes on US NFP data

NZD/USD stays in the negative territory on Friday. US Dollar Index stays near multi-month highs set earlier in the day. Nonfarm Payrolls data from the US is coming up next. The NZD/USD pair extended its weekly slide and touched its lowest level in nearly two weeks at 0.6951 before staging a modest rebound. As of writing, the pair was down 0.2% on a daily basis at 0.6962.