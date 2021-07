New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): Career diplomat Atul Keshap, the new Charge d'Affaires at US Mission in India, on Friday said he will work to "further strengthen the warm and dynamic US-India partnership.""Namaste! My name is Atul Keshap, and it is my honor to serve as Charge d'Affaires at the U.S. Mission in India. As a proud Indian-American, it is my privilege to work with all of you as we further strengthen the warm and dynamic US-India partnership," tweeted Keshap.