Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Germany's Scholz: German growth to be stronger than forecast

By Eren Sengezer
FXStreet.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGermany’s Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday that he expects the German economic growth to be stronger than forecast this year. "We have a reason for optimism, the upswing is underway," Scholz added but also noted that the impact of the pandemic will be felt well into next year.

www.fxstreet.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment Decisions#Finance#Eur#Usd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
News Break
Markets
Country
Germany
Related
Businessb975.com

ECB’s Knot says “inflation is not dead” in Europe – NRC interview

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Rising inflation in Europe may not be temporary, Dutch central bank president Klaas Knot said in an interview published on Sunday in NRC Handelsblad. “Inflation is not dead,” said Knot, known as one of the more hawkish members of the European Central Bank’s governing council. “We should...
Business94.3 Jack FM

Euro zone producer prices accelerate in May

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Euro zone producer prices accelerated in May, driven by a surge in energy prices, data from the European Union’s statistics office Eurostat showed on Friday. Eurostat said prices at factory gates in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose 1.3% month-on-month for a 9.6% year-on-year increase. Changes...
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD to extend its decline towards the 1.3670/69 zone – Commerzbank

GBP/USD is trading at around 1.3750, near the lowest levels since April, after breaking below the 1.3786 June low. Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, maintains a negative bias below the 1.4018 near-term pivot. “GBP/USD remains under pressure and we would allow for losses to extend...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

ECB's Lagarde says euro zone recovery still fragile

FRANKFURT, July 2 (Reuters) - The euro zone economy is beginning to rebound from a pandemic-induced slump but the recovery remains fragile, the European Central Bank's President Christine Lagarde said in an interview published on Friday. ECB policymakers have started to debate when they should dial back their emergency bond...
BusinessFXStreet.com

EUR/GBP retreats from 13-day top ahead of UK-German talks, ECB’s Lagarde

EUR/GBP consolidates the heaviest gains in a week amid market’s indecision. UK’s Labour Party surprises politics with a by-election victory in Northern England. ECB’s Weidman pushed for tapering, Lagarde eyed before next week’s surprise meeting. Germany’s Merkel will visit UK, EU’s travel ban is the key. EUR/GBP sellers flirt with...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Euro zone bond yields dip ahead of U.S. jobs data

MILAN, July 2 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields fell on Friday, tracking a move in Treasuries ahead of U.S. jobs data which might affect the Federal Reserve’s narrative about the economy. More dovish signals came from the European Central Bank (ECB) with President Christine Lagarde saying the euro...
Businessraleighnews.net

Nigerian finance minister expects stronger growth up to 2024

LAGOS, July 2 (Xinhua) -- Nigerian finance minister Zainab Ahmed has said the country is expected to exit an economic recession mainly blamed on the COVID-19 pandemic and achieve stronger growth from 2021 up to 2024. Nigeria's gross domestic product (GDP), projected to grow 2.5 percent in 2021, up from...
Businessfinchannel.com

New EBRD Forecast Sees Ukraine’s Economy Returning to Growth

Ukraine’s economy is set to return to growth in 2021, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) says in its latest Regional Economic Prospects report, published. The Bank forecasts the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) to increase 3.5 per cent on the year in both 2021 and 2022. The major risks to its forecasts are the country’s slow progress on reform and vaccination.
Marketsinvesting.com

S&P Cuts India’s FY22 Growth Forecast to 9.5%

Investing.com -- Global ratings agency S&P cut India’s growth forecast for FY22 from 11% to 9.5% after the second pandemic wave that caused a large scale quasi lockdown in the entire nation in April and May. “We forecast growth of 9.5% this fiscal year from our March forecast of 11%,”...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

German consumer morale rises more than expected heading into July- GfK

BERLIN, June 25 (Reuters) - German consumer sentiment improved more than expected heading into July as shoppers became more optimisitc and willing to buy after Europe's biggest economy lifted lockdown measures as coronavirus cases fell sharply, a survey showed on Friday. The GfK institute said its consumer sentiment index, based on a survey of around 2,000 Germans, rose to -0.3 points, its highest level since August last year and higher than a revised reading of -6.9 points in the previous month. The reading beat a Reuters forecast for a smaller rise to -4.0 points. Consumers were far more optimistic regarding their personal income situation as well as overall economic development. Shoppers' expectations for the economy hit the highest level in ten years, reaching 58.4 points. Germans' propensity to buy, however, rose only moderately. "Despite the opening or withdrawal of restrictions, a number of industries - especially in the services sector - are still severely restricted," GfK consumer expert Rolf Buerkl said in a statement. "This makes a noticeable recovery in private consumption in the second half of 2021 more likely," Buerkl said. JULY 2021 JUNE 2021 JULY 2020 Consumer climate -0.3 -6.9 -9.4 Consumer climate components JUNE 2021 MAY 2021 JUNE 2020 - willingness to buy 13.4 10.0 19.4 - income expectations 34.1 19.5 6.6 - business cycle expectations 58.4 41.1 8.5 NOTE - The survey period was from June 3 to 14, 2021. The consumer climate indicator forecasts the development of real private consumption in the following month. An indicator reading above zero signals year-on-year growth in private consumption. A value below zero indicates a drop compared with the same period a year ago. According to GfK, a one-point change in the indicator corresponds to a year-on-year change of 0.1% in private consumption. The "willingness to buy" indicator represents the balance between positive and negative responses to the question: "Do you think now is a good time to buy major items?" The income expectations sub-index reflects expectations about the development of household finances in the coming 12 months. The additional business cycle expectations index reflects the assessment of those questioned of the general economic situation in the next 12 months. (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa Editing by Joseph Nasr)
EconomyBusiness Insider

German Business Confidence Improves More Than Expected

(RTTNews) - German business confidence improved more-than-expected in June, reports said citing survey results from ifo Institute on Thursday. The business climate index rose to 101.8 in June from 99.2 in the previous month. The score was expected to rise moderately to 100.6. According to ifo, both current assessment as...
EconomyBusiness Insider

German Private Sector Growth Fastest Since 2011

(RTTNews) - Germany's private sector grew at the fastest pace in more than a decade in June with the further easing of COVID-19 restrictions, flash survey results from IHS Markit showed on Wednesday. The flash composite output index climbed to a 123-month high of 60.4 from 56.2 in the previous...
RetailFXStreet.com

Aussie Retail Sales: Stronger than expected yet AUD/USD unchanged

Aussie Retail sales arrived at +0.4 PCT M/M S/ADJ (REUTERS POLL +0.1 PCT). Meanwhile, preliminary estimates showed a significant slowing in Australian retail sales in May with a 0.1% rise, analysts at Westpac said. ''Coronavirus restrictions had a more material impact than expected with Victoria recording a -1.5% decline despite...
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

June unemployment in Germany falls to 5.7% due to drop in Covid

Germany, Europe's largest economy, posted a decline in its unemployment rate to 5.7 percent in June, believed to be due to the sharp decline in Covid infections. The earlier large jumps in unemployment were minimized in Germany, and throughout Europe, by a furlough system which encouraged employers to continue paying out-of-work employees.
BusinessFXStreet.com

EUR/USD stays weak, approaches 1.1800 ahead of Lagarde, NFP

EUR/USD tumbles further to the 1.1820 zone on Friday. EMU’s Producer Prices next on tap in the euro docket. Markets’ focus will be on the release of June’s Payrolls. The selling bias around the European currency remains unabated and now motivates EUR/USD to recede further and record new lows near 1.1820 at the end of the week.
MarketsFXStreet.com

NZD/USD recovery battles monthly hurdle above 0.7000

NZD/USD struggles to extend the strongest daily gains in eight weeks. Market sentiment improved post-NFP but bulls stay skeptical. Virus concerns in Australia, Sino-US tussles also exert downside pressure. New Zealand ANZ Commodity Price Index, China Caixin Services PMI can direct nearby moves, US holidays may reduce market liquidity. NZD/USD...