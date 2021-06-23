Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

20Q: Undrafted Free Agents To Watch

austinnews.net
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRISCO, Texas - At this point, no one needs to be reminded of the Cowboys' success rate in undrafted free agency. From Drew Pearson to Everson Walls to Tony Romo, some of the best players in franchise history have come from the ranks of the undrafted. In recent years, unheralded names like Miles Austin and Cole Beasley have risen to prominence after making the roster as undrafted free agents. Even last year's roster leaned heavily on undrafted players, as Rico Dowdle, Sean McKeon and Terence Steele all made the 53-man roster coming out of training camp.

www.austinnews.net
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Iowa State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Everson Walls
Person
Tony Romo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Undrafted Free Agents#Cowboys#20q#American Football#Dallascowboys Com#Purdue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Purdue University
News Break
University of Connecticut
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

11) Who Will Be Backup QB Behind Dak?

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys made a rare move last offseason and acquired an established, experienced quarterback to back up Dak Prescott, who at the time, had never missed a game. Andy Dalton's signing proved to be a worthwhile investment although the Cowboys were still unable to make the playoffs...
Texas StatePosted by
Dan Rogers

Former Cowboys WR Cole Beasley would rather retire before he gets the COVID vaccine; do you agree with this stance?

Wide receiver Cole Beasley no longer plays for the Dallas Cowboys, but that doesn't mean he doesn't have our attention. The team's former slot receiver took to Twitter recently to voice his opinion on how the NFL Players Association is treating unvaccinated players compared to those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine. Here is what Beasley had to say...
NFLaustinnews.net

20Q: What Position Still Needs An Upgrade

FRISCO, Texas - It won't be long now. The Cowboys have concluded their offseason program and are in the middle of their summer break. As hard as it might be to believe, they'll be at training camp in Oxnard, Calif., in less than one month. Once they get there, they...
Blogging The Boys

What Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy had to say about the possibility of signing Richard Sherman

We are about six weeks or so away from training camp beginning for the Dallas Cowboys. and when it starts there will be a lot of competition going on at various positions. One of the spots that will be interesting to pay attention to is cornerback. Dallas drafted Kelvin Joseph and Nahshon Wright a few months ago and is returning Trevon Diggs at the top of the group, along with notable veterans Anthony Brown and Jourdan Lewis, but things are still somewhat wide open there and arguably more open than anywhere else competition-wise.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Dallas Cowboys Signed A New Wide Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys have made a couple of notable moves at the wide receivers position. Dallas might have the best top-end wide receiver talent in the National Football League. The Cowboys’ top three of Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup might be as good as it gets. Jerry Jones’...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys' 2021 roster ranked among top 10 in NFL

The summer has officially begun, and the Dallas Cowboys are preparing for their pilgrimage to Oxnard, California for training camp. The team will have a different feel from the 2020 version that was ravaged by injury and never got their feet under them with Mike McCarthy as the new head coach in town.
USA Today

Jayron Kearse found deciding on Cowboys easy, 'Dallas just stuck out to me'

The 2020 season didn’t bring much success on the field for the Dallas Cowboys, however they came away knowing that they had one piece of the puzzle at the safety position figure out. Donovan Wilson logged two interceptions, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in 10 starts. Veteran Damontae Kazee was signed during free agency and is the clubhouse leader to start opposite Wilson while rookie Israel Mukuamu will provide depth at the position as well.
NFLngscsports.com

Dallas Cowboys: RB coach speaks about Zeke’s off season work

Ezekiel Elliott had the worst statistical season of his career since joining the Dallas Cowboys in 2020. He had career lows with 979 yards and six rushing touchdowns and also tied a career-high with six fumbles. He dealt with COVID and a calf injury, which could have played role in his performance. Nonetheless, he didn’t play up to his standards.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Trade Calls? Their Answer on Vander Esch

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have received “exploratory” trade inquiries from other NFL teams regarding Leighton Vander Esch, a source tells CowboysSI.com, but Dallas has no plan to trade the linebacker. And Vander Esch himself is comfortable with that plan. "I've got nothing but respect for the Joneses," Vander Esch...
NFLblackchronicle.com

Dallas Cowboys to make third appearance on ‘Hard Knocks’

The Dallas Cowboys will become the first NFL team to be featured for the third time on “Hard Knocks” in the show’s 20th anniversary season, it was announced Friday. HBO and NFL Films announced Friday that the five-episode season will debut on Aug. 10 at 10 p.m. ET. “America, America’s...
NFLHollywood Reporter

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys To Be Featured In 16th Season of HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’. The Dallas Cowboys will be the featured team for the 16th edition of the HBO and NFL Films docuseries Hard Knocks, the NFL says. Actor Liev Schreiber will once again narrate the series. The…. Chris Schultz, Former NFL...
NFLBlogging The Boys

Figuring out the best moments from Dak Prescott’s Dallas Cowboys career so far

Somehow it has already been five years since Dak Prescott took over as the starting quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys. Time really does tend to fly. Prescott’s value to the Cowboys has never been more evident than it was last season when he was lost due to injury. It really is amazing that people used to debate just who was more important to the team, him or Ezekiel Elliott.
Posted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars, Cowboys, 49ers fined by NFL for OTA violations

The NFL fined a trio of teams this week for rule violations made during organized team activities (OTAs) last month. Announced on Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers and Jacksonville Jaguars were the culprits. The latter received the largest fines. Per the league’s website, the Jags were fined $200,000...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: WR Simi Fehoko one of the steals of the NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys grabbed a talented wide receiver in the fifth round. Here’s why Simi Fehoko could be one of the steals of the NFL Draft. The Dallas Cowboys had an interesting 2021 NFL Draft, to say the least. After it was rumored that they tried to land one of the top two cornerbacks, the team settled for Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons in a trade-back. While some of their selections were deemed as good value, others were head-scratching.
NFLPosted by
CBS19

REPORT: Dallas Cowboys to be subject of HBO's 'Hard Knocks'

DALLAS — It appears as if HBO's "Hard Knocks" has made their selection for which NFL team to follow ahead of the upcoming season. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, HBO is set to announce the Dallas Cowboys as the subject of this season's five-episode series debuting Aug. 10. Schefter says...