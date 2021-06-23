20Q: Undrafted Free Agents To Watch

We are about six weeks or so away from training camp beginning for the Dallas Cowboys. and when it starts there will be a lot of competition going on at various positions. One of the spots that will be interesting to pay attention to is cornerback. Dallas drafted Kelvin Joseph and Nahshon Wright a few months ago and is returning Trevon Diggs at the top of the group, along with notable veterans Anthony Brown and Jourdan Lewis, but things are still somewhat wide open there and arguably more open than anywhere else competition-wise.