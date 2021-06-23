Cancel
Food & Drinks

Avocado Hot Sauces

By Laura McQuarrie
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe all-new Avocado Hot Sauce by Herdez is made with real avocados and it enhances traditional hot sauce with a smooth and creamy texture, plus the cooling taste of avocado. The product has the potential to be used as a drizzle or a dip on a variety of foods, including everything from sandwiches and eggs to pizza.

Recipes

Frozen Branzino Fillets

Branzino is a Mediterranean staple and now you can enjoy this classic dish anytime thanks to Trader Joe's new Branzino Fillets. Branzino – also known as European Sea Bass – is a white fish that's generally characterized as light, flaky, and a little bit sweet. Trader Joe's Branzino Fillets come from Turkey, where they are farm-raised, then debones, filleted, and frozen. Unlike some other frozen filets you might find, Trader Joe's has left the skin on, so you can serve the fish whole, just as it is traditionally prepared. In other words, all you need to do is thaw the fillets, drizzle with olive oil, and top with fresh lemon and herbs, and then prepare using the cooking method of your choice – baked, grilled, or panfried.
Food & Drinks

A guide to hot sauce with tips on using 8 common styles

Hot sauce in some form dates back millennia. Likely just a mixture of Mesoamerica’s wild chiles and water, it has evolved greatly and migrated around the globe over time. One of the biggest milestones occurred with the domestication of the chile, which took place approximately 2,000 years ago, as people “selectively bred it for larger, more substantial pods,” per food website First We Feast.
Recipes

Avocado Mango Smoothie

This avocado mango smoothie is loaded with avocado, shredded coconut, frozen mango, medjool dates and lime juice. It’s thick, creamy and the perfect refreshing smoothie for summer!. It’s officially smoothie season!! When the weather is cold I don’t typically crave smoothies, but once the temps rise above 70, it’s smoothie...
Food & Drinks

Limitless Dipping Sauce Promotions

Olive Garden has announced a complementary pairing for its Never-Ending Breadsticks to help diners enhance the bread with a burst of additional flavor: Never-Ending Dipping Sauces. The dipping sauce promotion comes in response to diner demand for additional sauce, which has not be part of the Never-Ending Breadsticks promotion to...
Recipes

Homemade Teriyaki Sauce

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Teriyaki Sauce is super easy and way better than store-bought! Made with simple ingredients you can pronounce, this is going to become a staple in your family. Making your own...
Recipes

Carolina Mustard BBQ Sauce

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Tangy and sweet with the perfect kick of spice, this Carolina Mustard BBQ Sauce is a must-have for your grilled and smoked meats. An easy mustard base recipe with a little bit of heat, a little bit of sweet, and a whole lot of flavor!
Recipes

Texas-Style Barbecue Sauce

This Texas-style barbecue sauce for brisket, pulled pork, or almost anything is the culmination of years of searching for the best tomato-based sauce we’ve tried. It comes together in minutes from ingredients you already have on hand and is smooth and complex and slightly sweet with hardly any heat. Although the spices are mild, the depth of flavor is no less intense. Kid-approved, time and again.
Food & Drinks

Fresh Avocado Concession Stands

AvoEats by AFM is a new fresh avocado concession stand created in a partnership between Avocados From Mexico and Boston Red Sox and Fenway Park. AvoEats by AFM launched on Fenway Park's Opening Day on April 1st, a day when fans were safely let back into the stadium after months of not being able to see live sports in person. The concession stand is described as a place to get a new take on ballpark staples thanks to the addition of fresh guacamole.
Recipes

The Best Hot Sauce Recipes to Put Your Pepper Surplus to Great Use

Store-bought sriracha, Tapatìo, and Buffalo-style sauces are all good. But you know where you can find the best hot sauce around? In your own kitchen! Use these distinctive and easy homemade hot sauce recipes plus a variety of peppers from your garden or the farmers market to add kick to chicken wings, take-out fare, vegetables, and so much more.
Food & Drinks

We Found the Avocado Hack to End All Avocado Hacks

Guacamole, smoothies, vegan chocolate mousse, and pure ripe slices of avocado are, dare we say, worth risking a potential small hand injury as one pits and slices an avocado. But leave it to a generation of genius TikTokers to share a completely safe way to pit an avocado without using a knife.
Recipes

Chilled Avocado and Zucchini Soup Recipe

We tend to think of soup as a cold weather meal, but chilled soups have a place in the kitchen, too. I’ve shared some of my favorite cold soup recipes for summer, but there’s another one to add onto that list. You have to try my chilled avocado and zucchini soup recipe.
Recipes

How to Make an Avocado Hair Mask

Avocado toast is a popular brunch choice for a reason: the tasty green fruit is packed with vitamins and oils that are healthy and nutritious for your body. But avocados aren’t just for eating anymore. They can also keep your hair looking strong and shiny while skipping out on added chemicals that come in so many store-bought hair masks.
Cincinnati, OH

Hot Sauce Vending Machines

Dude, Seriously is introducing the world's first hot sauce vending machine at the Oakley Kitchen, a Cincinnati food and drink destination with eight restaurant concepts, a cocktail bar and bottle shop, a local market and event space. While the top row of the vending machine is dedicated to Dude, Seriously...
Recipes

Heavenly Maple Cream Sauce

Cook together for 20-30 minutes or until reduced and thickened. Watch carefully, as it can boil over easily. To serve, warm slightly. Serve over pancakes, waffles or fruit crisp. I have had so many requests for this recipe, and it is especially delicious over pumpkin waffles or pancakes in autumn.
Recipes

Chew This! Homemade Coney Sauce

Every so often I will post a recipe on my Facebook page and people will go wild. Awhile back, someone asked if I had a recipe for homemade coney sauce for coney dogs. I told them, yes! When I wrote back with my response, several people commented that they would like for me to share that recipe with my column readers and thought it would be a big hit, so here it is! I have always loved coney dogs, or chili dogs some people may call them, so this recipe is a personal favorite of mine! When developing this recipe, I wanted something that could be easily made, doubled or tripled in size if necessary and stored well when it came to leftovers. The first version of this recipe actually had a can of refried beans added. I wanted something to thicken up the sauce and did not want to use your typical flour and water or cornstarch addition, so I added a can of refried beans. The texture was great, but the flavor just was not really what I was looking for. I do now, however, recommend using a can of refried beans to thicken up your chili recipes! Skip the traditional thickening methods and try the beans!
Food & Drinks

5 Ways You Probably Never Thought to Use Hot Sauce

There’s no question about it: hot sauce is the #1 most-used condiment in my house. In fact, there’s an entire shelf in the door of my refrigerator dedicated to it. We’ve got green pepper Cholula for eggs, a handful of small-batch sauces from farm stands and local purveyors that we use for taco night, a friend’s homemade scorpion pepper-based Apple Fire hot sauce (which is absolutely amazing on pizza) and, of course, the entire Hot Ones lineup for wing night.
Beverly Hills, CA

New crop of hot sauces, made in Southern California, spice up the pantry

Some like it hot! Here’s the rundown on new sauces made by Southern Californians to spicy up your pantry:. Drip Sauce – Last year, Chef Tony Nguyen found himself slowing down at AnQi Bistro and Crustacean in Beverly Hills. The dining rooms were closed, and takeout was limited. After a series of deliveries and fundraisers for hospital workers, Nguyen found himself in a predicament. He wasn’t working. Plus, he just got engaged. His solution: create his own chili oil-inspired hot sauce.