NZD/USD: A move to 0.6870 loses momentum – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, EUR/USD could now be headed to the 1.1800 neighbourhood. 24-hour view: “While we expected EUR to weaken yesterday, we were of the view that ‘a clear break of 1.1865 is unlikely’. The subsequent weakness exceeded our expectation as EUR dropped to 1.1843 before settling on a soft note at 1.1855. The decline has gathered momentum and the risk for today is still on the downside. In view of the oversold conditions, any weakness is likely limited to 1.1825. The major support at 1.1800 is not expected to come under threat. On the upside, a break of 1.1895 (minor resistance is at 1.1875) would indicate that the current downward pressure has eased.”