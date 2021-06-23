Cancel
NZD/USD: A move to 0.6870 loses momentum – UOB

By Pablo Piovano
FXStreet.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn light of UOB Group’s FX Strategists, NZD/USD’s potential drop to the 0.6870 level appears to have lost traction. 24-hour view: “We expected NZD to ‘trade within a higher range of 0.6945/0.7020’ yesterday. However, it edged to a high of 0.7035 during NY session. Upward momentum has improved a tad and the bias for today is tilted to the upside and NZD could edge above 0.7035. The strong resistance at 0.7050 is unlikely to come under threat. Support is at 0.7000 followed by 0.6980. A break of 0.6980 would indicate that the current mild upward pressure has eased.”

