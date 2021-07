LONDON, June 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Andy Haldane will leave a big hole. The Bank of England’s outgoing chief economist was alone in voting to reduce the total target amount of government bond purchases at his valedictory policy meeting, minutes showed on Thursday. It will take time to know if he was prescient, given uncertainty about how long global price pressures will last and whether workers who became temporarily inactive during the pandemic will resume job searches. But whether he proves right or not, he was useful in inoculating against groupthink.