Duchess of Cornwall joins Elmer the Elephant for a new conservation project which encourages reading

By Bethan Rose Jenkins
goodhousekeeping.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Duchess of Cornwall joined storybook character Elmer the Elephant to read to local school children and launch a new conservation project. Camilla was supporting the Elephant Story Trail with the National Literacy Trust, to encourage reading and awareness of elephant conservation. The Duchess read to the children from the Elmer story book, surrounded by life-sized elephant installations at the London park.

