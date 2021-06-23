Duchess of Cornwall joins Elmer the Elephant for a new conservation project which encourages reading

Princess Diana. The People’s Princess. The Queen of Hearts. Before she was all this and more to many across the world, she was mother to Prince William and Prince Harry. Born into an aristocratic family, Lady Diana Spencer was perfectly placed to marry the Prince of Wales, which she did in 1981. By the time she fell pregnant with their first child, the media spotlight on Princess Diana was already tremendous, following her every move both on and off royal duty. As her due date edged closer, she asked to be induced in order to escape the public eye, a tale she later told to royal biographer Andrew Morton: “I couldn’t handle the press pressure any longer: it was becoming unbearable,” Princess Diana reflected. “It was as if everybody was monitoring every day for me.”