The rehabbed live music venue is freshly renovated and ready to come back in full-swing, once given the green light to open. Though he now plays to thousands of fans, the Disco Biscuits’ Marc Brownstein remembers the lean days—like when the band played in front of three people at a New Jersey club in 1997. Then there were the nine folks who showed up at a tavern in New Brunswick, N.J., and the 10 fans at a show in Memphis—five of them loyalists who’d driven 15 hours from State College. “We were no strangers to playing in front of small crowds,” says the Biscuits’ bassist.