Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bullard, TX

Dorothy Fae Ralson Campbell

Tyler Morning Telegraph
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLINT — Dorothy Fae Ralson Campbell left her earthly home Sunday morning, June 20, 2021, bound for the Promised Land. Dorothy was born on April 19, 1933, in Dialville, Texas to AJ and Johnnie Ralson. Born into a family of eight children, blessed with strong Christian parents, Dorothy grew up surrounded by love, laughter and good old southern values. Dorothy married Ernest Alvin Campbell on July 16, 1952, in Bullard Texas. They established their home and raised their family in Flint Texas. Dorothy was a homemaker and loving mother to her three children. After her children reached school age. She went to work at Tyler Bank and Trust for sixteen years. The next sixteen years were with Meals on Wheels where she served lunches to the senior citizens of Bullard and prepared lunches to be delivered to homebound seniors. Over the years she had also provided childcare for some of her great nieces and nephews and other children in the community. Her devotion and giving nature was shared generously with all whose lives she touched. She was a member of Flint Baptist Church and also attended, on occasion, Flint Nazarene Church (now Flint Community Church.)

tylerpaper.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carrollton, TX
City
Flint, TX
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Troup, TX
City
Bullard, TX
City
Bastrop, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Citizens#Christian#Tyler Bank And Trust#Flint Baptist Church#Flint Nazarene Church#Flint Community Church#Boren Conner Funeral Home#Flint Cemetery Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope alert after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

The Vatican on Monday said Pope Francis is alert and breathing on his own following surgery to remove part of his large intestine. Pope Francis was taken to the hospital on Sunday for the planned surgery. According to a statement from the Holy See's spokesperson Matteo Bruni, the surgery took about three hours and involved a left hemicolectomy, the removal of one side of the colon.
CelebritiesNBC News

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton marry

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have made it official!. The pop star and the country crooner tied the knot Saturday night after more than five years together, with TODAY's own Carson Daly serving as the officiant. Stefani shared the news on her Instagram account on Monday with a clip of...
POTUSNBC News

Troops flee as Taliban take districts in northeast Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban’s march through northern Afghanistan gained momentum overnight with the capture of several districts from fleeing Afghan forces, several hundred of whom fled across the border into Tajikistan, officials said Sunday. More than 300 Afghan military personnel crossed from Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province as Taliban fighters advanced...

Comments / 0

Community Policy