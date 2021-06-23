FLINT — Dorothy Fae Ralson Campbell left her earthly home Sunday morning, June 20, 2021, bound for the Promised Land. Dorothy was born on April 19, 1933, in Dialville, Texas to AJ and Johnnie Ralson. Born into a family of eight children, blessed with strong Christian parents, Dorothy grew up surrounded by love, laughter and good old southern values. Dorothy married Ernest Alvin Campbell on July 16, 1952, in Bullard Texas. They established their home and raised their family in Flint Texas. Dorothy was a homemaker and loving mother to her three children. After her children reached school age. She went to work at Tyler Bank and Trust for sixteen years. The next sixteen years were with Meals on Wheels where she served lunches to the senior citizens of Bullard and prepared lunches to be delivered to homebound seniors. Over the years she had also provided childcare for some of her great nieces and nephews and other children in the community. Her devotion and giving nature was shared generously with all whose lives she touched. She was a member of Flint Baptist Church and also attended, on occasion, Flint Nazarene Church (now Flint Community Church.)