It's no secret that when the pandemic started that many people made more on unemployment than the salary they were making with the extra $600 a week. That was great because it kept most of us going. I was laid off from my job in Detroit for 4 months and it kept me afloat. I am sure the extra 300 a week folks have been getting now is a big help. Now with many businesses starving for workers, especially bars and restaurants, It may be coming to an end.