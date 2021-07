Walking along the woodsy stretches of the MCT Nature Trail, I’m always impressed by the variety and beauty of the trees, and, at the risk of tripping over my own feet, I often look up at them in awe as I pass by. Most of us can name some fairly obvious benefits that trees provide: cool shade in the summer, windbreaks in the winter, fuel and building material, habitats for animals and beautiful landscapes. But what else do trees do for us and our community? What are trees up to?