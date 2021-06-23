Roof repairs

Construction workers brace themselves with a footboard while working on the roof of St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 203 W. Washington St., Corry, on Tuesday. Myers Contracting, based out of Corry, is handling a variety of repairs for the building's roof, including shingle replacement, vent work, and flashing materials. Flashing is a term used to indicate parts of a weatherproofing system that helps keep water from entering a structure. These materials can include metals like a zinc alloy, stainless steel, aluminum and copper. The project should be completed in another week and a half, but there have been some delays due to rainy weather. According to the Rev. D.G. "Skip" Davis, the shingles being replaced are about 30 years old. He stated the east side of the roof will be done this year, and the west side will be worked on next summer.