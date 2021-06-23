Elton John announces final dates for farewell tour, including stadium shows

NEW YORK (AP) – Elton John has announced the final dates for his farewell tour, which includes stops at big stadiums in the United States.

“Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour” will visit Frankfurt, Germany, on May 27, 2022 and will make several stops throughout Europe, including Milan, Liverpool and Paris, reported the Associated Press.

John also announced dates in North America, kicking those shows off on July 15, 2022, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. He will also be performing at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Soldier Field in Chicago, Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Nissan Stadium in Nashville, and Minute Maid Park in Houston.

John will wrap the North American trek with two shows at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Nov. 19 and 20, 2022.

He will be playing in New Zealand and Australia in 2023 before wrapping up the tour, which began in 2018.