Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

CS Analytical Laboratory Completes Installation of Lighthouse Instruments Suite of Laser Based Headspace Capabilities for Container Closure Integrity Testing

By PRWeb
Houston Chronicle
 10 days ago

CLIFTON, N.J. (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. CS Analytical Laboratory, the world’s only cGMP, FDA-registered and inspected contract laboratory exclusively designed and dedicated to container testing for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries, is pleased to announce that it has completed the installation and cGMP qualification process for its suite of laser-based headspace analysis systems in support of the USP〈1207〉Container Integrity Testing service platform. The supplier, Lighthouse Instruments, is the leader in nondestructive laser-based headspace analysis and its suite of instruments include the Headspace Analyzers (for Oxygen, Carbon Dioxide, and Moisture/Pressure) and Container Closure Integrity Test Vessel, enabling gas ingress (leak) testing and the generation of robust statistical CCI data.

www.chron.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laser#The Laboratory#European Union#Instrumentation#Prweb#Lighthouse Instruments#The Lighthouse Technology#The Cs Analytical Team#Eu#Cci#Usp Ep Jp#Lighthouse Instruments#Oxygen Monitoring#Microbial Contamination
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
FDA
Related
SoftwarePosted by
The Associated Press

TA Instruments Helps Laboratories Automate Thermal Analysis Workflows with New TRIOS AutoPilot Software

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) today introduced TRIOS AutoPilot software from its TA Instruments Division for its thermal analyzer product line. The software helps laboratory staff using TA’s thermal analyzers create routine and streamlined standard operating procedures (SOPs) up to 25% faster, and avoid transcription errors that can inhibit productivity and can lead to inconsistent thermal analysis measurements that are used to assess materials performance as well as batch-to-batch product quality.
SoftwareHouston Chronicle

Compliance Announces Partnership with DocuSign, Bolstering Expertise with a Suite of Contract Analytics Technologies

NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. Compliance, an integrated eDiscovery services and contract analytics provider, today announced it entered an implementation partnership with DocuSign to expand the technology offering and in-house expertise in contract analytics and lifecycle management. Through this strategic partnership, Compliance clients will have access to a full suite of contract lifecycle management advisory capabilities backed by DocuSign Agreement Cloud, DocuSign CLM, DocuSign CLM +, and DocuSign Insight solutions.
Engineeringthefabricator.com

Ophir BeamWatch Integrated 500 system measures laser parameters in real time

MKS Instruments Inc. has introduced the Ophir BeamWatch Integrated 500 industrial beam characterization system, a fully automated, noncontact laser measurement system designed for automotive and battery welding applications that works with single-mode lasers using focal lengths up to 500 mm from focal point to power meter. The system integrates beam...
HealthDOT med

Fujifilm launches system integration platform specifically designed for endoscopy suites

Lexington, Mass., June 22, 2021 — FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc., a leading provider of diagnostic and enterprise imaging and integration solutions, today launched the industry’s first Systems Integration platform designed specifically to enhance image and data integration in endoscopy suites. Through specially designed hardware and software configurations, this scalable solution enables the multi-video and image routing and display capabilities that GI physicians need while performing advanced procedures.
SoftwareTechRepublic

Salesforce's Tableau launches new data analytics suite with AI enhancements

The new Tableau 2021.2 version promises to help users make better business decisions based on AI-powered analytics. Tableau has beefed up its data analytics software by blending in artificial intelligence. On Tuesday, the Salesforce unit announced the release of Tableau 2021.2 with a variety of new capabilities designed to help people make smarter and faster decisions based on available data. In a blog post published last week, Tableau described the new features and what they offer to customers.
RetailTimes Union

RouteOne and Tekion Announce Integrated Electronic Contracting and Signature Capabilities for Dealers

RouteOne and Tekion announce the integration of their automotive retailing platforms to better serve dealers and improve the digital workflow for consumers. Tekion’s native Automotive Retail Cloud platform is now integrated to RouteOne’s credit application and eContracting solutions. This robust integration allows dealers utilizing Tekion to seamlessly push customer data from Tekion to RouteOne so they can continue to work their deal through the finance and insurance process, including validation of the eContract with their selected finance source. This integration serves as the foundation for future, modern consumer experiences.
Softwarearxiv.org

Reinforcement Learning for Resource Allocation in Steerable Laser-based Optical Wireless Systems

Abdelrahman S. Elgamal, Osama Z. Alsulami, Ahmad Adnan Qidan, Taisir E.H. El-Gorashi, Jaafar M. H. Elmirghani. Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) have demonstrated suitability for data transmission in indoor optical wireless communication (OWC) systems due to the high modulation bandwidth and low manufacturing cost of these sources. Specifically, resource allocation is one of the major challenges that can affect the performance of multi-user optical wireless systems. In this paper, an optimisation problem is formulated to optimally assign each user to an optical access point (AP) composed of multiple VCSELs within a VCSEL array at a certain time to maximise the signal to interference plus noise ratio (SINR). In this context, a mixed-integer linear programming (MILP) model is introduced to solve this optimisation problem. Despite the optimality of the MILP model, it is considered impractical due to its high complexity, high memory and full system information requirements. Therefore, reinforcement Learning (RL) is considered, which recently has been widely investigated as a practical solution for various optimization problems in cellular networks due to its ability to interact with environments with no previous experience. In particular, a Q-learning (QL) algorithm is investigated to perform resource management in a steerable VCSEL-based OWC systems. The results demonstrate the ability of the QL algorithm to achieve optimal solutions close to the MILP model. Moreover, the adoption of beam steering, using holograms implemented by exploiting liquid crystal devices, results in further enhancement in the performance of the network considered.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

CS McKee Expands Its Investment Capabilities with Three New Portfolio Managers

Paul Frank, Brad Thompson, CFA, and Clayton Wilkin, CFA, have joined CS McKee from Stadion Money Management. CS McKee announced today that the portfolio management team of Paul Frank, Brad Thompson, CFA, and Clayton Wilkin, CFA, have joined the firm from Stadion Money Management, where they will be responsible for investing more than $750 million in alternative and asset allocation mutual fund and private client separate account strategies. These are new assets that will be moving to North Square/CS McKee.
Businessdallassun.com

CIPL powered Techiegigs venture transforming educational

New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI/PNN): With the world being revolutionised by the emergence of internet evolution, every human on the planet relies on digital mediums to find a solution to almost all of their problems. As a result, businesses now are leveraging every aspect of digital marketing to reach...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Short Interest Update

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the May 31st total of 11,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
SoftwareSentinel

HR Analytics Tools Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Oracle, Tableau Software, Sage Software, Sisense

The latest study released on the Global HR Analytics Tools Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The HR Analytics Tools market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
EngineeringScience Now

Laser soliton microcombs heterogeneously integrated on silicon

You are currently viewing the editor's summary. The realization of optical frequency combs, light sources with precisely spaced frequencies across a broad spectrum of wavelengths, in dielectric microresonators has affected a range of applications from imaging and ranging to precision time keeping and metrology. Xiang et al. demonstrate that the entire system, the laser-pumping system and the comb-generating microresonators, can be combined into an integrated silicon-based platform. Compatibility with foundry fabrication methods will enable this innovation to have a major impact on coherent communications, optical interconnects, and low-noise microwave generation.
Businessmartechseries.com

SALESmanago LLC & Aghreni Technologies Pvt Limited (Brand – Kenscio), India announces Marketing & Support Services Partnership to offer Customer Data and Experience Platform

SALESmanago, a leading Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP) provider in Europe & USA and Encircl LLC , a fully owned US subsidiary of Aghreni Technologies Pvt Ltd , headquartered in Bengaluru, India, owner of the popular brand ‘Kenscio’ and a leading Digital Marketing products and services company serving customers globally announced the marketing and support partnership to promote SALESmanago’ s bestselling AI-drivenCustomer 360° Platform for Global customers and in particular to Indian enterprises.
Constructionphiladelphiaherald.com

Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Industry Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Statistics, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

The global autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market size is expected to reach USD 28.41 Billion at a steady CAGR of 5.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth, driven by robust sales of Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC), can be attributed to rising demand for lightweight building and construction materials. Use of autoclaved aerated concrete decreases building dead weight, thereby reducing structural costs for steel and cement by up to 27% and 20% respectively. In addition, lighter weight allows for construction of taller structures. Autoclaved aerated concrete blocks are about three to four times lighter than traditional red bricks, thus allowing for easier and more cost-effective transportation.
Businessaithority.com

Accenture Acquires CS Technology To Expand Cloud First Infrastructure Engineering Capabilities

L to R: John Rosato, CEO of CS Technology and Steve Murphy, senior managing director of Accenture Technology. Accenture has acquired CS Technology, a technology firm and provider of infrastructure transformation services. CS Technology offers a broad range of cloud infrastructure engineering capabilities with strengths in the areas of infrastructure and cloud planning, critical facilities design, data center and modern workplace technologies. CS Technology brings decades of experience executing strategic initiatives on behalf of its clients. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market Outlook, Industry Demand and Supply, Key Prospects, Pricing Strategies, Forecast and Top Manufacturers Analysis Report by Emergen Research

The global Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) market size is expected to reach USD 1,433.5 Million at a steady CAGR of 6.6% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. High demand for PVDF from various end-use industries such as electrical, chemical processing, and construction is driving market revenue growth to a significant extent over the forecast period. Robust performance and increasing adoption of PVDF in a range of applications is expected to continue to fuel revenue growth of the market going ahead.
League City, TXHouston Chronicle

Planned Amazon facility in League City to hire 200-250 workers

League City is slated to be home to a new Amazon delivery station. The 180,000-square-foot Amazon Logistics facility is expected to speed deliveries to customers in Galveston County. Amazon’s delivery stations are the “last mile” stop before orders get shipped to customers. Between 200 and 250 workers to be hired.
EngineeringEurekAlert

The first commercially scalable integrated laser and microcomb on a single chip

Fifteen years ago, UC Santa Barbara electrical and materials professor John Bowers pioneered a method for integrating a laser onto a silicon wafer. The technology has since been widely deployed in combination with other silicon photonics devices to replace the copper-wire interconnects that formerly linked servers at data centers, dramatically increasing energy efficiency -- an important endeavor at a time when data traffic is growing by roughly 25% per year.