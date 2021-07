Happy belated Bobby Bonilla Day, everyone. For those not in the know, yesterday was the holiday in which the internet collectively comes together to dunk on the Mets, who are still obligated to pay Bonilla $1 million every July 1 despite the fact that he last played for them in 1999. But while everyone knows about Bonilla’s deal with New York, the Amazins aren’t the only team still paying the now 58-year-old former outfielder. As it turns out, the Baltimore Orioles are also paying Bonilla $500,000 every July 1 until 2029. Nice work if you can get it.