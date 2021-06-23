Luxuriously Elevated Condo Interiors
The One Delisle condo, which is located in downtown Toronto, delivers contemporary interior designs that draw influence from the surrounding neighborhood of Yonge and St. Clair. The building, which celebrated architect Jeanne Gang designs, is broken into three sections. The City Collection fills floors five to 29, the Sky Collection takes up floors 30 to 43, and the Penthouse Collection polishes off the lot with suites from floors 44 to 47. Each of One Delisle's collections offers refined living quarters that seamlessly cross-function with form.www.trendhunter.com