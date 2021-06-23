Luxuriously Elevated Condo Interiors

When it comes to interior design, every homeowner has a hook. Some stand proudly rooted in the traditional, reveling in crown moldings and Persian rugs. Others go midcentury modern with everything from Saarinen Womb chairs in the living room to Russell Wright ceramics on the breakfast table. Champions of the contemporary may surround themselves with designs by Matthew Hilton, Zaha Hadid or Mark Albrecht Studio. Then there are those whose homes don’t quite fit the standard categories. They may borrow from disparate periods and styles, but the effect is not so much a matter of eclecticism – arguably a style in itself – but of authenticity, a look all their own.