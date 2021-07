Failing to consider the strong correlations between weights and topological properties in capacity-weighted networks renders test results on the scale-free property unreliable. According to the preferential attachment mechanism, existing high-degree nodes normally attract new nodes. However, in capacity-weighted networks, the weights of existing edges increase as the network grows. We propose an optimized simplification method and apply it to international trade networks. Our study covers more than 1200 product categories annually from 1995 to 2018. We find that, on average, 38%, 38% and 69% of product networks in export, import and total trade are scale-free. Furthermore, the scale-free characteristics differ depending on the technology. Counter to expectations, the exports of high-technology products are distributed worldwide rather than concentrated in a few developed countries. Our research extends the scale-free exploration of capacity-weighted networks and demonstrates that choosing appropriate filtering methods can clarify the properties of complex networks.