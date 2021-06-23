OBITUARY: Nita Cannady, 1954-2021

It is with deep sadness we share with our community that on June 15th, Nita Cannandy’s soul left this earth. If you knew her, you knew how loving and kind she was. Nita was born in Scotia and raised in Humboldt county, growing up in Fortuna. Nita worked at Pam’s restaurant, and her parents’ dry cleaning business Quality Cleaners. She then went to work in Scotia for Coast to Coast /Ben Franklins until the shopping center burned down from the 1992 earthquakes. Nita then found work at Fortuna Ace Hardware where she eventually retired as the paint department manager or otherwise known as The Paint Lady.