Lenovo refreshes the ThinkPad X1 Extreme with 11th-gen Intel silicon, announces two AMD-powered L models
Bottom line: At MWC 2021, Lenovo has revealed the new ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4, which brings Intel H-series chips, Nvidia RTX 3000 series graphics, optional 5G and other powerful internals to the popular workstation. While this model launches in August with a hefty $2,149 price tag, Lenovo also had a couple of affordable announcements for ThinkPad buyers that use AMD Ryzen 5000 chips inside and will become available in the same month. These include the $799 L13 Gen 2, and the $999 L13 Yoga Gen 2, the latter of which is the company's first AMD-powered Windows 10 convertible.www.techspot.com