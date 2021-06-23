Lenovo refreshes the ThinkPad X1 Extreme with 11th-gen Intel silicon, announces two AMD-powered L models

Computers are getting smarter and more powerful and the demands on workers who use them are also growing. Long gone are the days when computers, even laptops, were just glorified typewriters and everyone can always use some powerful specs that these devices have to offer. Of course, not everyone has the same needs or budget, and Lenovo’s newest models for its ThinkPad line of laptops and ThinkVision monitors try to offer the combination of features that will meet your needs and resources.