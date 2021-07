This post contains a video, which you can also view here. To support more videos like this, head to patreon.com/rebecca!. If you watch my Twitch streams, you may know that I am a fan of caffeinated, carbonated, sugar-free beverages. They power my video game murder. And I’ve always looked out for the absolute least natural option available — a lot of people are very worried about “artificial” ingredients in things but I’m the opposite. I want everything in my afternoon beverage to be crafted by scientists in a laboratory. Diet Coke? Fine. Coke Zero, using a newly discovered sweetener (well, in 1967)? Great. Cherry Coke Zero? Now we’re talking. Dr. Pepper Zero Sugar with Cream Soda? FUCK YEAH. What is this? There is no natural flavor on Earth that is detectable in this beverage. The good lord god could NEVER. I love it.