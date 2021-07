Fiber is a nutrition rockstar and eating more of it comes with some impressive health benefits. A diet high in fiber (read: fruits, veggies, beans, whole grains, nuts and seeds) can help make losing weight and maintaining a healthy weight overtime easier, it boosts gut health and helps you say regular in the bathroom department, and it can even reduce your risk of developing diabetes, heart disease and certain types of cancer. When you don't eat enough fiber, not only are you missing out on these amazing health benefits but you're also likely to experience some not-so-peasant side effects. Though the symptoms of not eating enough fiber aren't always clear, here are 5 signs to watch for, plus easy ways to help yourself eat more fiber.