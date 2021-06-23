Cancel
These Custom Xbox Controllers Are Ready To Take On The Goon Squad

By Justin Diaz
Android Headlines
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNext month Warner Bros. is kicking off the launch of the new Space Jam film, and to celebrate the occasion Microsoft created these custom Space Jam Xbox controllers. Of course Microsoft isn’t just celebrating the launch of this new film. The customized controllers are also part of the launch of an upcoming game based on that film. The game is called Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game, titled after the movie, and it’s a beat em up-style game with retro graphics.

