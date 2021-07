MediaTek may have overtaken Qualcomm as the biggest mobile chip vendor for a few quarters but its presence in the US is still comparatively small. Most of the phones that are sold in that prime market run on Qualcomm’s myriad Snapdragon chipsets, but there have been some exceptions here and there. One such exception will be the Nokia G20 that will be coming to the US next week after journeying through Europe. Its MediaTek processor won’t be its selling point, though, and buyers will most likely be more attracted to its price tag.