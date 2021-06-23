Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Labor Issues

They present a manual to promote labor policies in favor of trans people

By Entrepreneur en Español
Entrepreneur
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. The Human Rights Campaign Foundation, the largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, and queer civil rights organization in the United States, expanded its Equidad MX program by introducing the first Manual for the Inclusion of Trans People in the Workplace, a guide so that any company in Mexico can implement policies in favor of the trans community, with the aim of providing equitable access in the workplace.

www.entrepreneur.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans People#Latin America#Mexico#Spanish#Ai#Pepsico M Xico#Conapred#Mexican#Lgbtq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Human Rights
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Labor Issues
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Youtube
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
Arkansas Times

Human Rights Campaign plans Arkansas lawsuit over transgender athlete ban

The Human Rights Campaign has filed a lawsuit challenging Florida’s ban on transgender women athletes and says it plans challenges in other states, including Arkansas. The 2021 Arkansas legislature passed two laws aimed at preventing transgender women from participating in athletics. One banned them from grade school through college. The other law allows lawsuits against schools that permit transgender women to compete.
Worldthelily.com

Argentina passed a quota for employing transgender people. It could save lives, advocates say.

Transgender activists in Argentina are celebrating a huge legislative win: Last week, at the tail-end of Pride Month, the country’s Senate overwhelmingly approved the bill for the Trans Employment Quota. The law, which builds on a presidential decree from 2020, requires that at least 1 percent of the positions in the public sector be reserved for transgender people. It also issues an employment nondiscrimination act and establishes economic incentives for private companies that hire trans employees.
Societyfairfieldcitizenonline.com

Beyond a flag. Learn about the benefits of LGBTQ + labor inclusion practices

More and more companies understand the importance of raising awareness and promoting inclusive, equitable and diverse workspaces for the LGBTQ + community, beyond joining a monthly celebration. In Mexico, being a member of the LGBTQ + community continues to represent an obstacle to accessing a job. According to the Survey...
SocietyPosted by
News Talk 1490

The GOP’s Culture War On Critical Race Theory And Trans Kids Target Black, LGBTQ+ People Disproportionately

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Republicans are waging a culture war on Black people; queer people; and Black, queer people. In more recent attacks, Republican state officials are trying to ban anti-racist tenets in schools and legalize discrimination against transgender people, namely trans children. These ploys are designed with a single purpose: to stifle racial justice initiatives and LGBTQ+ equality while mobilizing a demoralized Republican base still reeling from the 2020 election.
SocietyScience Daily

People across the world favor paid parental leave, study finds

Although the United States is the only wealthy nation that doesn't guarantee paid leave to mothers or fathers after the arrival of a new child, Americans endorse providing paid time off for parents nearly as much as people from other countries. About 82% of Americans support paid maternity leave, just...
Politicstribuneledgernews.com

Bill on Pritzker’s desk aims to promote LGBTQ people on corporate boards

(The Center Square) – A recently passed bill would add self-identified gender identity and sexual orientation to the existing annual reporting requirement for public corporations. The bill is on Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s desk. State Sen. Emil Jones III, D-Chicago, filed Senate Bill 1730. It aims to identify corporations that want...
San Francisco, CA6abc

'Possibilities are limitless': Trans activist shares journey from homelessness to policy advocacy

SAN FRANCISCO -- Don't give up. That's what trans activist Cecilia Chung said she would tell her past self as she reflects on her journey from homelessness to policy advocacy. "Your parents might not understand you, but it doesn't mean they're not trying ... Just let them know that you are going to be alright. You're going to grow up to be a good person, a happy person, a successful person, and none of that has to do with who you are, whether you're a man or a woman," Chung said.
Politicsalreporter.com

Opinion | A real victory for transgender kids

Yes, even the conservative United States Supreme Court has more respect for transgender kids’ rights than some in the Alabama Legislature. This week, the High Court, for the second time, refused to take up a case to bar a Virginia 17-year-old from having access to the boys’ bathroom. The transgender student was given access to a private bathroom instead.
Engineeringmarketresearchtelecast.com

Robots to remove people with reduced mobility from labor ostracism

Tokyo, Jul 2 (EFE) .- Several years away from the classrooms due to fragile health motivated the Japanese Kentaro Yoshifuji to create the DAWN ver.ß cafeteria, a place run by robots controlled remotely by people with reduced mobility and that seeks to contribute to remove them from labor and social ostracism.
PoliticsDaily Camera

From the Community Editorial Board: Transgender rights

Question: Our highest court Monday handed a victory to a transgender youth, but dozens of states are still considering laws that limit transgender rights. Your take?. When we think about what a GOP-controlled Colorado would look like, we need to look no further than our GOP-controlled neighbors to see what they found important on Jan. 1. While the pandemic was raging, millions had lost their jobs and/or their lives, and our climate was (and is) in a state of emergency. Some of their first legislative priorities were to go after transgender children, voting rights and women’s rights to access safe and effective abortions.
CharitiesTimes-Republican

$40B pledged for gender equality, with $2B from Gates group

The U.N.-sponsored global gathering to promote gender equality generated about $40 billion in pledges Wednesday to help women and girls achieve that goal, partly fueled by a significant $2.1 billion contribution from Bill and Melinda Gates’ namesake foundation. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation said it will spend the money...
HealthMSNBC

Dr. Rachel Levine: 'Egregious' anti-trans legislation in states will harm people

Dr. Rachel Levine, the assistant Secretary for Health and the first transgender federal official confirmed by the Senate, says politicians are “using transgender individuals as a wedge issue.” Dr. Levine tells Jonathan Capehart that “transgender youth are vulnerable” and “need to be supported and advocated for” – in particular, she says anti-trans legislation that prohibits access to gender affirming care will do harm to young trans people.
Educationrice.edu

People, papers and presentations

Rice sophomore swimmer Ahalya Lettenberger earned a trip to the Paralympic Games in Tokyo with a strong performance over the weekend at the U.S. team trials in Minneapolis. She finished third in the 400-meter freestyle, fourth in the 100-meter freestyle and fourth in the 100-meter backstroke. Lettenberger represented the U.S. in the 2019 Paralympic World Championships in London, winning a silver medal in the 400 freestyle and reaching the finals in four other events.