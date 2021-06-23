They present a manual to promote labor policies in favor of trans people

Question: Our highest court Monday handed a victory to a transgender youth, but dozens of states are still considering laws that limit transgender rights. Your take?. When we think about what a GOP-controlled Colorado would look like, we need to look no further than our GOP-controlled neighbors to see what they found important on Jan. 1. While the pandemic was raging, millions had lost their jobs and/or their lives, and our climate was (and is) in a state of emergency. Some of their first legislative priorities were to go after transgender children, voting rights and women’s rights to access safe and effective abortions.