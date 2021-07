Alyssa Limperis is used to working alone. Known for her self-produced comedic videos—especially those where she dons a short wig and impersonates her mother—Limperis is one of the preeminent performers in the medium colloquially referred to as “front-facing comedy.” An L.A.-based actor and comic, she’s amassed a sizable following across social media for her punchy and riotous character work, most of which she creates, shoots, and edits herself (although, full disclosure: Her mother does help her with those impersonation videos). That DIY spirit has been a boon to Limperis during lockdown, allowing her to create and entertain the masses in a time when most were left to their own devices. But don’t get it wrong, she can’t wait to be around people again.