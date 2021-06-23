Black-box and White-Box Models towards Explainable AI

In recent decades, with the emergence of numerous novel intelligent optimization algorithms, many optimization researchers have begun to look for a basic search mechanism for their schemes that provides a more essential explanation of their studies. This paper aims to study the basic mechanism of an algorithm for black-box optimization with quantum theory. To achieve this goal, the Schroedinger equation is employed to establish the relationship between the optimization problem and the quantum system, which makes it possible to study the dynamic search behaviors in the evolution process with quantum theory. Moreover, to explore the basic behavior of the optimization system, the optimization problem is assumed to be decomposed and approximated. Then, a multilevel approximation quantum dynamics model of the optimization algorithm is established, which provides a mathematical and physical framework for the analysis of the optimization algorithm. Correspondingly, the basic search behavior based on this model is derived, which is governed by quantum theory. Comparison experiments and analysis between different bare-bones algorithms confirm the existence of the quantum mechanic based basic search mechanism of the algorithm on black-box optimization.