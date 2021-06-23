Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Black-box and White-Box Models towards Explainable AI

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExplainable AI (XAI) deals with developing AI models that are inherently easier to understand for humans, including the users, developers, policymakers, and law enforcement. Neuro-Symbolic Computing (NSC) deals with combining sub-symbolic learning algorithms with symbolic reasoning methods. Therefore, we can assert that Neuro Symbolic Computing is a sub-field under Explainable AI. NSC is also one of the most applicable approaches since it relies on combining existing methods and models.

towardsdatascience.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ai#White Box Models#Xai#Nsc#Neuro Symbolic Computing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
Computersarxiv.org

Self-Supervised Iterative Contextual Smoothing for Efficient Adversarial Defense against Gray- and Black-Box Attack

We propose a novel and effective input transformation based adversarial defense method against gray- and black-box attack, which is computationally efficient and does not require any adversarial training or retraining of a classification model. We first show that a very simple iterative Gaussian smoothing can effectively wash out adversarial noise and achieve substantially high robust accuracy. Based on the observation, we propose Self-Supervised Iterative Contextual Smoothing (SSICS), which aims to reconstruct the original discriminative features from the Gaussian-smoothed image in context-adaptive manner, while still smoothing out the adversarial noise. From the experiments on ImageNet, we show that our SSICS achieves both high standard accuracy and very competitive robust accuracy for the gray- and black-box attacks; e.g., transfer-based PGD-attack and score-based attack. A note-worthy point to stress is that our defense is free of computationally expensive adversarial training, yet, can approach its robust accuracy via input transformation.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Quantum Dynamics Interpretation of Black-box Optimization

In recent decades, with the emergence of numerous novel intelligent optimization algorithms, many optimization researchers have begun to look for a basic search mechanism for their schemes that provides a more essential explanation of their studies. This paper aims to study the basic mechanism of an algorithm for black-box optimization with quantum theory. To achieve this goal, the Schroedinger equation is employed to establish the relationship between the optimization problem and the quantum system, which makes it possible to study the dynamic search behaviors in the evolution process with quantum theory. Moreover, to explore the basic behavior of the optimization system, the optimization problem is assumed to be decomposed and approximated. Then, a multilevel approximation quantum dynamics model of the optimization algorithm is established, which provides a mathematical and physical framework for the analysis of the optimization algorithm. Correspondingly, the basic search behavior based on this model is derived, which is governed by quantum theory. Comparison experiments and analysis between different bare-bones algorithms confirm the existence of the quantum mechanic based basic search mechanism of the algorithm on black-box optimization.
Technologybiometricupdate.com

Black box ploy to fool face biometrics announced by AI security firm

Adding a little calculated noise to digital photos of a face convinces some facial recognition systems that they are looking at another person, according to an Israeli firm that builds security measures for AI. Adversa, whose business model is convincing the AI industry of its vulnerability, says it has created...
Technologytheiet.org

New reply box

I can see a new Block quote button, which seems like a good improvement. But we seem to have lost the source option … which was very useful for some technical content - I could enter IΔn to get IΔn or I2t to get I²t not to mention the Ω for Ω. Anyone spotted any alternative methods? (other than copying & pasting from old posts…)
Sciencearxiv.org

Improving black-box optimization in VAE latent space using decoder uncertainty

Optimization in the latent space of variational autoencoders is a promising approach to generate high-dimensional discrete objects that maximize an expensive black-box property (e.g., drug-likeness in molecular generation, function approximation with arithmetic expressions). However, existing methods lack robustness as they may decide to explore areas of the latent space for which no data was available during training and where the decoder can be unreliable, leading to the generation of unrealistic or invalid objects. We propose to leverage the epistemic uncertainty of the decoder to guide the optimization process. This is not trivial though, as a naive estimation of uncertainty in the high-dimensional and structured settings we consider would result in high estimator variance. To solve this problem, we introduce an importance sampling-based estimator that provides more robust estimates of epistemic uncertainty. Our uncertainty-guided optimization approach does not require modifications of the model architecture nor the training process. It produces samples with a better trade-off between black-box objective and validity of the generated samples, sometimes improving both simultaneously. We illustrate these advantages across several experimental settings in digit generation, arithmetic expression approximation and molecule generation for drug design.
Computersarxiv.org

Adaptive Hyperparameter Tuning for Black-box LiDAR Odometry

This study proposes an adaptive data-driven hyperparameter tuning framework for black-box 3D LiDAR odometry algorithms. The proposed framework comprises offline parameter-error function modeling and online adaptive parameter selection. In the offline step, we run the odometry estimation algorithm for tuning with different parameters and environments and evaluate the accuracy of the estimated trajectories to build a surrogate function that predicts the trajectory estimation error for the given parameters and environments. Subsequently, we select the parameter set that is expected to result in good accuracy in the given environment based on trajectory error prediction with the surrogate function. The proposed framework does not require detailed information on the inner working of the algorithm to be tuned, and improves its accuracy by adaptively optimizing the parameter set. We first demonstrate the role of the proposed framework in improving the accuracy of odometry estimation across different environments with a simulation-based toy example. Further, an evaluation on the public dataset KITTI shows that the proposed framework can improve the accuracy of several odometry estimation algorithms in practical situations.
Coding & Programmingtechxplore.com

New data science platform speeds up Python queries

Researchers from Brown University and MIT have developed a new data science framework that allows users to process data with the programming language Python—without paying the 'performance tax' normally associated with a user-friendly language. The new framework, called Tuplex, is able to process data queries written in Python up to...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Explaining the decisions of XGBoost models using counterfactual examples

Model interpretability — fault detection, identification and diagnosis. Counterfactual reasoning is a general paradigm for interpretability. It is about determining what minimal changes we would need to apply to an input data so that it gets classified in another class by a classification model. A typical application scenario is fault...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Overview of Albumentations: Open-source library for advanced image augmentations

With code snippets on augmentations and integrations with PyTorch and Tensorflow pipelines. Native PyTorch and TensorFlow augmenters have a big disadvantage — they cannot simultaneously augment an image and its segmentation mask, bounding box, or keypoint locations. So there are two options — either write functions on your own or use third-party libraries. I tried both, and the second option is just better 🙂
Softwarebiztechmagazine.com

AI Strategies: What Is Natural Language Processing and How Can It Help Businesses?

Combining computing technologies with human language has become a driving force for modern-day technology. The experience of using a smartphone, for example, wouldn’t be quite the same without the ability to pull up a map with a computerized voice navigating your next turn. Tools like Google Lens, which can translate words captured by a camera on the fly, would not be quite as impressive.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Automatically Parse any Document

Documents have been ubiquitous ever since humans first developed the written script. Magazines, agreements, historical archives, pamphlets at the local store, tax forms, property deeds, college application forms and so on. Processing these documents has been a rather manual task thus far, with automation only beginning to take over in the last few decades. This automation journey has largely been impeded by a crucial pitfall- Computers can’t understand layouts as intuitively as humans.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Stop using Grid Search Cross-Validation for Hyperparameter Tuning

Benchmarking time numbers for various cross-validation based hyperparameter tuning techniques. To train robust machine learning models, one must select the best suitable machine learning algorithm along with the best set of corresponding hyperparameters. To find what works best for the use case, a data scientist needs to manually train hundreds of models with different sets of hyperparameters comparing their performance. The manual search of selecting the model is a tedious task and slows down the modeling pipeline.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Build Your First Data Quality Checking Web App in Python Using Streamlit

Quality is never an accident; it is always the result of high intention, sincere efforts, intelligent direction, and skillful execution; it represents the wise choice of many alternatives. Maintaining the quality of a dataset is not a simple task. As we know, degradation in data quality will often introduce bias...
SoftwarePosted by
HackerNoon

How To use Google Colab with VS Code

Google Colab and VS Code are the most popular editor tools used by many Python developers and Researchers to develop different tech solutions or systems (especially in Machine Learning & Data Science). Many Python developers and Data scientists know how to use Google Colab, but do you know that you...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

The 5 things every data analyst should know

#1 If your analysis doesn’t have any bias, then look again. A bias is an inclination for or against an idea. Most of the time, this is totally unconscious, it takes place mainly when our results are exactly how we expect them to be. We are all human beings, if we have expectations about something, and after digging the data a bit, our first results are as per our expectations, then we tend to stop right there. When our results aren’t how we expect them to be we can keep digging until there are.
Computer Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

Why You Failed Your Machine Learning Interview

My experience in the ML interview process. 11 exemplary questions and ways to answer them. Not so long ago I left university with a master's degree in computer science. And I absolutely knew I had to find a job in the realm of Machine Learning(ML) and Data Science. Some work experience in data science and data engineering and a master's degree from a top university was on my resume. But this is only a door opener, to get the job you need to convenience them in the interview.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Significance or Hypothesis Tests with Python

In a series of weekly articles, I will cover some important statistics topics with a twist. The goal is to use Python to help us get intuition on complex concepts, empirically test theoretical proofs, or build algorithms from scratch. In this series, you will find articles covering topics such as random variables, sampling distributions, confidence intervals, significance tests, and more.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Data Noise and Label Noise in Machine Learning

Applying machine learning in real-world scenarios requires consideration of noise in machine learning, here’s why and how to deal with it. Why should we care about data noise and label noise in machine learning?. Tremendous achievements have brought machine learning to various applications. This should motivate and accelerate research and...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Query Salesforce Data in Python using intake-salesforce

A Salesforce database can be a hot mess. The figure below illustrates the relationship among some of the data tables in Salesforce. As you can see, the relationship among data tables (i.e., objects) can be complicated and hard to work with. I wrote a blog post previously on how to understand and query Salesforce data using the Salesforce Object Query Language (SOQL) through a Python API simple-salesforce. Salesforce Object Query Language (SOQL) is a SQL-like language that is designed specifically for the relational data in Salesforce and it is not the easiest to understand and write for people who are not familiar with the Salesforce database. Thus, I wrote an intake driver to load Salesforce data to help people query Salesforce data easily.