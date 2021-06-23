Sean Carrigan Brings Stitch Back to THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS!
If there’s one thing that THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS’ Abby wants just about more than anything, it’s for her hubby, Chance, to return from that top-secret mission that’s kept him out of town for months now. Well, Abby will have a man come back into her life very, very soon — but it will be her ex-husband, Dr. Ben “Stitch” Rayburn who returns! According to TV Insider, Stitch’s portrayer, Sean Carrigan, will appear on the Friday, June 25, episode of Y&R.www.soapsindepth.com