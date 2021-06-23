Sean Carrigan Brings Stitch Back to THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS!

Over four years since Sean Carrigan last played Dr. Ben “Stitch” Rayburn, the actor is back in the role of the hunky physician, who first appeared in 2013. “I always imagined that at some point Stitch would reappear because the character had never been killed off,” says Carrigan. “I had no idea when, but in the back of my mind I always knew that the chance would come up.” Still, he admits to being “pleasantly surprised” when he learned of Y&R’s intentions. “I was visiting my mom in Florida when I found out that Y&R was interested in having me come back for a story arc,” he reports. “It was pretty nice to get that call. My first response was, ‘I’m interested.’ From there, the ball got rolling.”