Sean Carrigan Brings Stitch Back to THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS!

By Michelle Moro Parkerton
soapsindepth.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there’s one thing that THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS’ Abby wants just about more than anything, it’s for her hubby, Chance, to return from that top-secret mission that’s kept him out of town for months now. Well, Abby will have a man come back into her life very, very soon — but it will be her ex-husband, Dr. Ben “Stitch” Rayburn who returns! According to TV Insider, Stitch’s portrayer, Sean Carrigan, will appear on the Friday, June 25, episode of Y&R.

www.soapsindepth.com
TV Seriesthefocus.news

Fans ask 'Is Nick leaving The Young and the Restless' after misleading episode spoiler

The Young and the Restless is one of America’s most popular soap operas, having been on air since 1973. Over the past twenty-five years, the Y&R characters have grown near and dear to viewers across the States. It’s understandable that attachment would grow, given that fans tune in to watch the characters day in, day out. So, when the time comes for a cast member to move on, the fanbase can be hit hard.
TV Showscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Mariah Copeland Reveals A Secret

The Young and The Restless rumors and spoilers tease that Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will reveal a secret in an upcoming episode of The Young and The Restless!. The Young And The Restless Spoilers And Rumors – Mariah Copeland Already Let Something Slip. Viewers of The Young and The Restless...
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Rumor: Abby’s Blast From The Past, Is Ben ‘Stitch’ Rayburn Returning?

The Young and the Restless rumor mill states that Abby Newman-Abbott-Chancellor (Melissa Ordway) will get a blast from the past in the next two weeks. She is going through a lot right now, so is this a good or bad blast from the past? Some believe that it might be Ben “Stitch” Rayburn (Sean Carrigan). Could he be returning? Keep reading to find out more information.
TV Seriesfame10.com

Young And The Restless: Plotline Predictions For Summer 2021

Will Chance Chancellor ever return to Genoa City? How has surrogacy changed Mariah’s outlook on life? What secrets will Amanda expose about her family? What does the future hold for Shey, and how will Adam play a role in it? So many questions, so few answers! As such, below are some Young and the Restless (Y&R) plotline predictions for summer 2021.
Moviessoapsindepth.com

John McCook Returns to THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS!

Get ready for another crossover! THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL star John McCook will be making another return to THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS beginning on Monday, June 14! His character of Eric Forrester will be sharing scenes with former B&B castmate Courtney Hope, who brought her character of Sally Spectra over to Y&R in November 2020 after three years on B&B.
MoviesSoap Opera Digest

Sean Carrigan On His Y&R Return

Over four years since Sean Carrigan last played Dr. Ben “Stitch” Rayburn, the actor is back in the role of the hunky physician, who first appeared in 2013. “I always imagined that at some point Stitch would reappear because the character had never been killed off,” says Carrigan. “I had no idea when, but in the back of my mind I always knew that the chance would come up.” Still, he admits to being “pleasantly surprised” when he learned of Y&R’s intentions. “I was visiting my mom in Florida when I found out that Y&R was interested in having me come back for a story arc,” he reports. “It was pretty nice to get that call. My first response was, ‘I’m interested.’ From there, the ball got rolling.”
TV Seriessoapoperanetwork.com

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Original Cast Member John McCook to Make Multi-Episode Appearance on ‘The Young and the Restless’

“The Young and the Restless” will welcome another actor from “The Bold and the Beautiful” next week when John McCook appears on daytime’s most-watched drama series for a multi-episode arc which finds his “B&B” character, Eric Forrester, reuniting with Courtney Hope‘s Sally Spectra for the first time since she moved to Genoa City after spending several years mixing it up with the Forresters, Logans and the Spencers in Los Angeles.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers Thursday, July 1: Stitch’s Gift, Mariah’s Encounter, Sally’s Invitation

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, July 1 reveal that Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle clashes with Victor Newman (Eric Braeden). Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) has an awkward encounter. Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) sends an invitation to Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman). Plus, Tara Locke (Elizabeth Leiner) continues playing innocent.
Genoa City, WIcelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers Next 2 Weeks: Shocking Baby Secret, An Indecent Proposal And Hurricane Summer Sizzles

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers reveal that the next two weeks in Genoa City, Wisconsin will be full of fun, shock, intrigue and what could be an indecent proposal. Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) is like a dog with a bone trying to get to the bottom of the, ‘did my grandfather kill my father,’ riddle. The fact that her mother hired her to figure this out should be a red flag, but not to steely justice-loving Amanda. Like a sudden summer storm, look for explosive fireworks to erupt between former orphan Amanda, bio mom Naya Benedict (Ptosha Storey), and mysterious granddad Sutton Ames (Jack Landron).
TV Seriesthesfnews.com

Truth Unleashed On “The Young And The Restless!”

HOLLYWOOD—Well the secret is finally out on “The Young and the Restless.” Ashland Locke learned that Harrison Locke is not his son courtesy of Tara and Kyle when he showed up unexpectedly at the Abbott family home. Yes, Ashland was tipped off to Tara and Harrison’s location thanks to Sally Spectra, who wanted to spark up a partnership. Sally is an interesting character, who started out trying to redeem herself, but after being pushed into a corner, her old vindictive ways have resurfaced.
TV Seriessoapsindepth.com

THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS Spoilers: Tara Threatens to Steal Kyle!

Things are getting intense in these THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS spoilers! Billy pries into Victoria’s personal life, Nate has a proposal for Elena, and Tara puts Summer on notice! Will she actually call off her wedding to Kyle?. Victoria’s budding relationship with Ashland has been turning heads all around...