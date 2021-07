The PS5 hasn't been in stock much lately, despite ample opportunities for restocks like E3 and Amazon Prime Day. Despite Prime Day bringing a restock on the Xbox Series X, the PS5 hasn't appeared during Prime Day 2021 at all so far, and no other retailers have tried to compete by restocking the PS5 themselves. However, you may have another shot at buying a PS5 on Wednesday. According to reports, some users have received emails about a PlayStation Direct PS5 restock on Wednesday. Every time Sony sends out PS Direct invites, a public queue opens up that afternoon, so look for a queue on PS Direct around 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET on June 23. It doesn't hurt to be ready on the listing ahead of time.