Portland's Red Fang recently released their first album in four years, Arrows (order the vinyl in our store), and they got to talk about it with Portlandia's own Fred Armisen for a cover story in the Summer 2021 issue of Revolver. To read it, you'll need to order the issue which you can get as part of a fancy bundle that includes the issue in a hand-numbered slipcase along with two different limited edition pint-sized beer glasses, each with artwork inspired by Arrows. Only 250 pairs of glasses were made. Order here before they're gone.