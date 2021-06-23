Cancel
Travis Scott Unveils 100 Signed CACTI Cans-Treasure Hunt for Fans to Win Astroworld Tickets

By Navjosh
hiphop-n-more.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne thing that Travis Scott knows is how to engage with his fans through branding and merch. Today, the rap superstar has launched a treasure hunt of sorts of 100 signed cans of his CACTI drink that fans can find to unlock tickets to his sold our Astroworld festival. The limited edition signed Strawberry cans adorned in a custom Astroworld themed wrap designed by Cactus Jack are stocked at undisclosed retailers across the U.S.

hiphop-n-more.com
#Cacti#Astroworld#Treasure Hunt#Cactus Jack#Cacti Cans Treasure
