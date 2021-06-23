Travis Scott Unveils 100 Signed CACTI Cans-Treasure Hunt for Fans to Win Astroworld Tickets

We haven't seen this much buzz around a hidden promotion since Willy Wonka's golden tickets. Hip-hop superstar Travis Scott, whose 2018 album "Astroworld" went triple platinum (via Preview), signed 100 cans of his new hard seltzer Cacti. Then Scott's partner, Anheuser-Busch, hid them in variety packs of the seltzer that were distributed to stores across the U.S., according to a press release. Look for the "Astroworld" logo ringing the top of the can, then look for Scott's signature on the can. If you find one of the 100 cans with the signature, then you win two free tickets to Scott's upcoming Astroworld music festival. Scott signed cans of strawberry Cacti, which happens to be his favorite flavor, per Complex.