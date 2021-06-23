Travis Scott Unveils 100 Signed CACTI Cans-Treasure Hunt for Fans to Win Astroworld Tickets
One thing that Travis Scott knows is how to engage with his fans through branding and merch. Today, the rap superstar has launched a treasure hunt of sorts of 100 signed cans of his CACTI drink that fans can find to unlock tickets to his sold our Astroworld festival. The limited edition signed Strawberry cans adorned in a custom Astroworld themed wrap designed by Cactus Jack are stocked at undisclosed retailers across the U.S.hiphop-n-more.com