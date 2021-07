The Grayson Men’s Basketball Team will host tryouts on July 10th from 12-2pm. The cost is $50 (cash only) and a waiver will be required to be signed upon arrival. Under the head coaching of Scott Monarch, the Grayson Men’s Basketball team went 19-3 in the 2020-2021 season, and won the conference title-the first in program history. For more information, follow @gcvikings on Twitter and Instagram and join the Grayson College Athletics Facebook group.