Chance Westry was excited Friday evening and for good reason. Just hours removed from announcing he would spend his final prep season in Phoenix playing for powerhouse, Hillcrest Prep, the Harrisburg native said he added a college offer from Arizona State. And, he said, the next few weeks will be slammed with big-time AAU events with his team, the New York Rens, including a stop at Spooky Nook for a tournament on July 11 before taking part in the Nike Peach Jam in North Augusta.