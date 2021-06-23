The pandemic was tough on the young dancers of Groove With Me. Now that class is back, they're ready for the spotlight — with the streets of New York City as their stage.
One of Hoda Kotb’s favorite charities is Groove With Me, a nonprofit dance school that provides free classes and other services like academic support, mental health counseling and food donations to underserved girls from Harlem and the Bronx. This community was hit hard during the pandemic, but thankfully the children...www.today.com