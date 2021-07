At long last, it’s happening: Companies are beginning to open their offices back up. I’ve heard from leaders across industries that employees are feeling everything from excitement to ambivalence to anxiety. Some employees are anxious about being together again after so much time working from home in isolation. Given we are still in a pandemic, some are still fearful about their health and safety. Parents are worried about leaving their children at home with caretakers once again or having their kids return to school after a year of remote learning.