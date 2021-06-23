Max Scherzer and Sergio Romo damn near got naked on Tuesday night. Take that MLB

If you didn't already know how much of a joke the MLB's new foreign substance policy (which they implemented mid-season) was, look no further than Monday night, when the first player to be checked per the new rule was NL MVP candidate jacob deGrom. Despite his entire team backing him up, and a number of other players, including former Mets, coming to his defense, he was still checked for the sticky stuff, and all he and catcher Tomas Nido could do was laugh in the umpire's face.