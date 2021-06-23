Cancel
MLB

Max Scherzer and Sergio Romo damn near got naked on Tuesday night. Take that MLB

By Christopher Powers
Golf Digest
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you didn't already know how much of a joke the MLB's new foreign substance policy (which they implemented mid-season) was, look no further than Monday night, when the first player to be checked per the new rule was NL MVP candidate jacob deGrom. Despite his entire team backing him up, and a number of other players, including former Mets, coming to his defense, he was still checked for the sticky stuff, and all he and catcher Tomas Nido could do was laugh in the umpire's face.

MLBPosted by
FanSided

Sergio Romo ready to strip for foreign substance checks

Major League Baseball’s latest decree that every pitcher is to be checked for foreign substances at some point in time with their outing, usually after the first inning, is causing issues. Pitchers do not like the rule, with some willing to make a mockery of the scene. Umpires are clearly uncomfortable in enforcing it and are stuck in a bad spot. Then there is Sergio Romo, who clearly wants none of this nonsense.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Athletics’ Sergio Romo Basically Took Pants Off During Substance Check

Ben Simmons Trade Feels Inevitable; Should Celtics Consider 76ers Star?. Major League Baseball pitchers are losing their minds on the mound. As the league tries to enforce its new policies against foreign substances, umpires are having to check pitchers during their outings for anything sticky or suspicious. As we saw...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Nats activate Max Scherzer to start Tuesday in Philly

The Washington Nationals reinstated right-hander Max Scherzer from the 10-day injured list to start Tuesday night's road game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Scherzer, 36, left his last start June 11 against the San Francisco Giants after throwing just 12 pitches. He was diagnosed with groin inflammation and later placed on the IL.
POTUSNew York Post

Nationals vs. Marlins prediction: Bet on Max Scherzer

“Hey Stitch. The Islanders left their home in the same condition Hunter Biden did in his last residence. With beer cans littering the floor.” — Joe, a Rangers fan in Garden City. The red hot Nationals were cooled off by the Marlins on Friday night. Max “you want me to...
MLBESPN

Sticky situation: Scherzer, Romo and Harper's hair headline wild 20 hours in MLB

Ah, baseball. What a glorious sport. One minute we're lamenting bad baserunning and the fact that there have been too many no-hitters in the past months, the next we're watching pitchers venture dangerously close to stripping in an indignant attempt to prove their "sticky stuff" innocence. We knew players weren't...
MLBmasnsports.com

Nationals reinstate Max Scherzer

The Washington Nationals reinstated right-handed pitcher Max Scherzer from the 10-day Injured List and placed right-handed pitcher Kyle Finnegan on the 10-day Injured List (retroactive to June 21) with a left hamstring strain on Tuesday. Nationals President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Mike Rizzo made the announcement. Scherzer, 36,...
MLBchatsports.com

NY Mets: Obligatory exploration into a Max Scherzer trade to Queens

May 25, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer (31) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports. Max Scherzer has become this year’s trade deadline darling. I don’t think his recent injury will change...
MLBchatsports.com

Max Scherzer, Joe Girardi Fiasco Underscores Absurdity of MLB's Sticky Stuff Rules

It took all of two days for Major League Baseball's new ban on foreign substances to go from potential embarrassment to actual embarrassment. The ban had a smooth rollout Monday, with New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom notably serving as the first pitcher to be inspected for Spider Tack and other outlawed sticky stuff. Things hit a snag Tuesday, however, because Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi didn't think two checks was enough for Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer.
MLBWashington Post

Max Scherzer passes every test the Phillies and MLB’s ‘sticky stuff’ inspections throw at him

PHILADELPHIA — Max Scherzer stood in front of the mound, his eyes wide and fiery, and started to undo his belt. He had already tossed his hat and glove to the grass, angry that Philadelphia Phillies Manager Joe Girardi had asked for him to be checked for foreign substances — or “sticky stuff” — in the bottom of the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday night. The umpires had checked the Washington Nationals’ ace after the first and third innings. They deemed him clean.
MLBCBS Sports

Why the Nationals trading Max Scherzer is becoming increasingly unlikely

Two weeks ago, it would have been pretty easy for the fan of a contending team to dream about a possible trade for Nationals ace Max Scherzer. After all, the Nats were 25-34, eight games out of first place, sitting in last place and Scherzer is a free agent at the end of the year. He's still great, but he's also 36 years old. It would have made all kinds of sense for Scherzer to be the biggest name on the trade market this coming July.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Max Scherzer, Joe Girardi clash as foreign substance checks begin in MLB

We’re just days into the league’s on-the-fly implementation of testing pitchers for foreign substance usage, and the checks have predictably led to some bizarre scenes. A’s reliever Sergio Romo completely removing his belt and dropping his pants will elicit some laughs, but neither the Nationals nor the Phillies found much humor in the new rules Tuesday when Philadelphia skipper Joe Girardi called for a check on Washington ace Max Scherzer with a runner on first base in the fourth inning (video link via MLB.com).