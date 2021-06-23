CC Sabathia discusses alcohol dependence awareness campaign, Yankees’ 2021 season
Yesterday, it was announced that CC Sabathia would be the spokesperson for the My Relationship with Alcohol campaign, which will aim to raise awareness about alcohol dependence. Sabathia himself suffered from the disease, and checked himself into rehab in late 2015. The former Yankees pitcher has been outspoken about his struggles and his road to recovery, and hopes that with the campaign, he can inspire others who dealt with the same affliction to seek help.www.pinstripealley.com