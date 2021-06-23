CC Sabathia discusses alcohol dependence awareness campaign, Yankees’ 2021 season

So anyone following the Yankees knows that Chapman has been plagued by recent struggles. His command has been distinctly wild, and more than usual. In a recent game, he walked a guy with the bases loaded and you could tell he was trying to just the the ball over the plate. But he couldn't. With all the recent struggles, I understand Boones thinking that "hey, maybe a good spot to give him some work would be with a 4-run lead". "Seems safe right"? But this decision was pure negligence in my estimation and I will go into why I feel that's the case. But before I do, I would like to quickly mention that I'm not calling for Boone's head, I often credit Boone more than most people do I feel. Despite that, I do hold him accountable for a decent amount of the Yankees struggles this year.