Felician Center game night launches kid's summer programs

As summer begins, the Administration for Children's Services (ACS) is having front-line specialists help get the message out on a new campaign to keep kids safe. "This summer is certainly different than last year," said ACS Associate Commissioner Rodney Jackson. "We are coming to the end of the pandemic where families have been basically sequestered, quarantine in their homes for over a year and so they missed last summer. The weather is beginning to become warmer; NYC is opening up and now individuals are now going outside. So, we want the summer to be fun, but we also want the summer to be safe."