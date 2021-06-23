Cancel
Felician Center game night launches kid's summer programs

By Submitted News
The Post and Courier
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo celebrate the ending of the school year, the children of the Felician Learning Center enjoyed a game night on June 10. Funded by the Felician Services St. Francis Fund and Duke Energy, the children enjoyed the BEYOND THE CLASSROOM learning series with a rotation through all kinds of games.

