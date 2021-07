Rolls-Royce has no shortage of luxury offerings, but as always, there are those that wish to stand out in ways that a "regular" Rolls just can't. Even the excellent Phantom, as fantastic as it is, is just vanilla for some. Hence, when the British carmaker decided to create a coachbuilt piece of art called the Boat Tail, selling it to the rich and famous was easily achieved. Along with the car, customers also got an incredibly expensive and highly detailed timepiece to match. With each example of the car costing $28 million, this custom creation is a serious moneymaker. So it shouldn't be a surprise to learn that Rolls wants to make more.