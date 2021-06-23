Shooting death under investigation in northern Jefferson County

— Indiana State Police began a homicide investigation following a shooting early Tuesday morning in rural Jefferson County. Shortly after 4 am yesterday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department received a 9-1-1 call stating that shots were fired at a residence in the 8,000 Block of North John Deere Road near Dupont. Deputies responded to the address and located an adult male, who had sustained a gunshot wound, lying in the yard of the residence. The male was soon pronounced deceased at the scene by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.