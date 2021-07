Los Angeles Angels phenomenon Shohei Ohtani has returned to Yankee Stadium for the first time in over three years and is leaving an indelible mark on Major League Baseball’s grandest stage. As the two-way ball player was eagerly looking for his first hit in the Bronx at the outset of the four-game series, Ohtani’s exceptional athletic prowess has been complemented by his intoxicating charisma. New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge was in awe of Ohtani and called him a generational talent.