Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/23/21: Adam Frazier, Max Scherzer, and Ketel Marte

By Anders Jorstad
Lookout Landing
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello folks! Here’s what’s happening on this Wednesday. Corey Brock at The Athletic collaborated with a few of his colleagues to discuss a possible M’s trade for second baseman Adam Frazier. ($) In case you’re wondering: yes, Cal Raleigh is still raking. Around the league... Don’t make Mad Max more...

www.lookoutlanding.com
Person
Adam Frazier
Person
Ketel Marte
Person
Wander Franco
Person
Joe Girardi
