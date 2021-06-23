Wander Franco, the number-one prospect in all of baseball, got called up to The Show and promptly tore it a new one
You really have to hand it to the Tampa Bay Rays. Playing in an empty and decrepit dome amidst constant relocation rumors, they have quietly become one of the most functional franchises in baseball. They made the World Series in 2020 with a Costco payroll, turned around and sold an ace in his prime, and somehow didn't miss a beat, battling for the top of an absolutely stacked AL East this season. Oh, and they did all that with the number-one prospect in all of baseball biding his time in their farm system.