Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Wander Franco, the number-one prospect in all of baseball, got called up to The Show and promptly tore it a new one

By Coleman Bentley
Golf Digest
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou really have to hand it to the Tampa Bay Rays. Playing in an empty and decrepit dome amidst constant relocation rumors, they have quietly become one of the most functional franchises in baseball. They made the World Series in 2020 with a Costco payroll, turned around and sold an ace in his prime, and somehow didn’t miss a beat, battling for the top of an absolutely stacked AL East this season. Oh, and they did all that with the number-one prospect in all of baseball biding his time in their farm system.

www.golfdigest.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wander Franco
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montreal#The Tampa Bay Rays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
News Break
World Series
News Break
MLB
News Break
Costco
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Rays No. 1 prospect Wander Franco set for Tuesday debut

Wander Franco joined the Tampa Bay Rays and the shortstop is expected to make his big-league debut Tuesday in the opener of a three-game series with the visiting Boston Red Sox. Franco, 20, has been ranked as the No. 1 prospect in baseball the past two seasons by MLB.com, Baseball...
MLBNBC Sports

Pedro Martinez praises Wander Franco as top prospect makes MLB debut

Pedro Martinez was among the many who were excited to watch MLB's top prospect Wander Franco make his big-league debut Tuesday night. Franco started at third base for the Tampa Bay Rays in their series opener vs. the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field. During the game, Martinez tweeted high praise for the 20-year-old phenom.
MLBMLB Daily Dish

Rays to promote top prospect Wander Franco, per report

The Tampa Bay Rays’ roster will soon feature a young phenom in the infield. The team is expected to promote shortstop Wander Franco to the majors ahead of Tuesday’s series opener against the Boston Red Sox, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. Franco, now 20 years old,...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Rays’ Wander Franco Needed One Game To Make Pedro Martinez A Believer

Wander Franco didn’t take long to impress a Major League Baseball icon. The Tampa Bay Rays phenom received a ringing endorsement from Hall of Fame pitcher and Boston Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez on Tuesday night, following his MLB debut. Martinez used Twitter to praise Franco as the “complete package” and expressed a heartfelt hope for his career.
MLBCBS Sports

Rays to call up Wander Franco, MLB's top prospect, ahead of upcoming series vs. Red Sox

The Tampa Bay Rays will soon call up top overall prospect Wander Franco to make his MLB debut, the club announced on Sunday. Franco will be added to the active roster in time for a key home series against the Red Sox that begins on Tuesday. The Rays will begin that series on a six-game losing streak. Franco will be 20 years, 3 months and 21 days old on Tuesday and will become the second-youngest player in Rays history at the time of his debut for the club. B.J. Upton was 19 years, 11 months and 10 days old when he debuted in 2004.
MLBwatchstadium.com

Rays Call Up Wander Franco

The Rays are calling up No. 1 prospect Wander Franco. The Inside Baseball crew discusses the move by Tampa Bay.
MLBCBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Wander Franco arrives, and Shane McClanahan delivers

One of the most anticipated days of the 2021 season finally arrived Sunday. It's the day we learned top prospect Wander Franco is one his way to the majors. Tuesday will be his debut, and needless to say, you should pick him up wherever he's available in Fantasy Baseball. That excludes CBS leagues, for the most part -- he's already 78 percent rostered in those -- but it doesn't hurt to check. And if you use a different Fantasy Baseball provider (I can think of a couple in particular), chances are he's even more available.
MLBwnky.com

Former BG Hot Rods’ star Wander Franco gets call-up to MLB

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A former Bowling Green Hot Rods star is officially heading to the show. The Tampa Bay Rays announced on Sunday that they will be calling up Major League Baseball’s top overall prospect in shortstop Wander Franco. The switch-hitter has continued his dominance at AAA Durham this...
MLBCBS Sports

Wander Franco MLB debut: Baseball's top prospect makes history but Rays' woes continue vs. Red Sox

Wander Franco, Major League Baseball's No. 1 prospect, made his anticipated big-league debut for the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night as they faced off against the Boston Red Sox in the first game of a pivotal three-game set. The Rays, who entered the night having lost six consecutive games, ended up on the wrong side of the ledger once more, dropping an 11-inning affair by a 9-5 final. The Rays now trail the Red Sox in the division by 1 1/2 games.
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Alex Avila played second base last night … and it was glorious

Who says you can’t teach an old dog new tricks? It only took 13 seasons and 1,043 major-league games, but 34-year-old Alex Avila, who has spent the bulk of his career at catcher, finally got around to playing second base, starting there Thursday night against the Dodgers. An injury to Trea Turner forced the Nationals to get creative with their infield alignment, slotting Starlin Castro at shortstop and Josh Harrison at third with Avila occupying Harrison’s usual role at second base.
MLBsouthernillinoisnow.com

Tatis, Guerrero among MLB All-Star Game starters

NEW YORK (AP) — The Major League All-Star Game will include two slugging sons of former big leaguers. Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. will be among the starters for the National League, while Blue Jays outfielder Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will represent the American League. They are among nine first-time All-Stars elected Thursday to start the July 13 game at Colorado’s Coors Field.
MLBBoston Globe

Joey Gallo, Nate Lowe power Texas Rangers in rout of the Oakland Athletics

Joey Gallo homered in his fifth straight game, Nate Lowe went deep twice, and the Texas Rangers pounded the host Oakland Athletics, 8-3, on Thursday. Gallo finished 3 for 3 with a walk and three RBIs. His five-game homer streak is the longest in the majors this season and tied for second in Rangers history behind Kevin Mench, who homered in seven straight games in 2006.
MLBFOX Sports

MLB Weekly Roundup: No. 1 prospect Wander Franco bursts on the scene for the Rays

Well, the first week of substance checks in Major League Baseball didn’t exactly go smoothly. Multiple players were clearly displeased when they were asked to stop for inspections before heading into the dugout. And we saw our first ejection due to potential substance use Sunday afternoon, when Mariners pitcher Hector Santiago had his glove confiscated by the umpiring crew.
MLBGolf Digest

The New York Mets are taking back Bobby Bonilla Day with bizarre Citi Field Airbnb promotion (featuring Bobby Bonilla!)

I'm going to do my damndest to explain this to you in a coherent way, and if I fail, I refuse to accept any blame due to the fact that none of this is coherent. Let's start here: "Bobby Bonilla Day" (not yet recognized as a federal holiday) commemorates the first of July, the day on which the New York Mets are forced to pay their former bust $1.19 million until the year 2035. The payments started in 2011, but really, they began in 2000, a year before Bonilla's retirement, when the Mets wanted to buy out his $5.9 million contract and made the bold choice to do so in deferred annual payments of $1.2 million over 25 years starting in 2011, with interest. Why on earth would they do that, you ask, since simple math tells us that the grand total is many times more (almost $30 million) than a one-time $5.9 million payment? Great question! As you might guess, it's largely because they wanted to free up money since some of theirs was tied up elsewhere, and the "elsewhere" in this case was in an investment account run by a fellow named Bernie Madoff that was supposed to yield them more than enough to pay Bonilla in perpetuity.
MLBOver the Monster

Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers named All-Star Game starters

For some reason unbeknownst to me, MLB decided the best time to reveal the All-Star starters was on a Thursday night during a full slate of games. Yours truly was unaware this was happening until it was too late, so we get a delayed post. That’s the bad news. The good news is the Red Sox did get two representatives who will be starting the game, which takes place on July 13.
MLBCharlotteObserver.com

Stripling expected to start for Toronto against Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays (47-35, second in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (42-38, third in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane McClanahan (3-2, 4.09 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (3-4, 4.27 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 68 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -118, Rays +100;...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Adam Frazier voted into MLB All-Star game as starter at second base

Jul. 2—DENVER — Speaking before Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Adam Frazier said he had not voted for himself to attempt to bolster his candidacy for the MLB All-Star game. "I guess I could," Frazier said with a laugh, "but I haven't, no. Let everybody else...