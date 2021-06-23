Head-to-Head Study Comparing Once-Monthly Galcanezumab-gnlm With Every-Other-Day Rimegepant to Treat Migraine
A study comparing once-monthly injectable galcanezumab-gnlm (Emgality; Eli Lilly and Company) with rimegepant (Nurtec ODT; Biohaven Pharmaceuticals), an orally disintegrating tablet patients take every other day, has been planned to provide answers to many of the questions clinicians and patients face when assessing potential treatments to prevent migraines.