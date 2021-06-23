Cancel
Head-to-Head Study Comparing Once-Monthly Galcanezumab-gnlm With Every-Other-Day Rimegepant to Treat Migraine

By Alana Hippensteele, Editor
pharmacytimes.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA study comparing once-monthly injectable galcanezumab-gnlm with rimegepant has been planned to support the assessment of potential treatments to prevent migraines. A study comparing once-monthly injectable galcanezumab-gnlm (Emgality; Eli Lilly and Company) with rimegepant (Nurtec ODT; Biohaven Pharmaceuticals), an orally disintegrating tablet patients take every other day, has been planned to provide answers to many of the questions clinicians and patients face when assessing potential treatments to prevent migraines.

www.pharmacytimes.com
