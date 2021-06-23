Cancel
Soccer

Recapping Matchday 3 of the 2021 Copa America

By Tim Lovenguth
phillysportsnetwork.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Copa America group stage is just about halfway complete! Things are beginning to take shape in the two groups. Teams are showing their form after playing their first two or three games. With only two matchdays left, there are teams who are essentially in the knockout rounds and others who need to do a lot with only a little time. Before we get there though, we need to take a look at this round of group stage games as we continue our coverage by recapping matchday 3 of the 2021 Copa America.

Luis Suarez
