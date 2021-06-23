Western Virginia Youth to Benefit from YouthBuild Grant

The U.S. Department of Labor has announced the award of $89 million in grants in 31 states and Puerto Rico to help youth ages 16-24 who are neither enrolled in school nor participating in the labor market to obtain employment in construction and other in-demand industries. Administered by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Employment and Training Administration, YouthBuild grants support a pre-apprenticeship model to help these young people learn valuable occupational skills.