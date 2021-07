Darius Slay, CB, Philadelphia Eagles. Next up: Michael Jacquet, Zech McPhearson, Kevon Seymour. Cornerback is a little different since a team will use two or three corners on any given snap, but let’s stick in the NFC East and look at a team that got what it wanted and might end up regretting it. After years of skimping on cornerbacks and emphasizing depth over top-level talent, the Eagles went out to get the No. 1 corner that fans had been clamoring for last offseason and traded for Slay, who signed a three-year extension in the process.