Three Ben Simmons Trade Ideas For The 76ers: East Edition

Despite Doc Rivers’ recent comments, trading Ben Simmons is a real possibility for the 76ers. What deals could the Eastern Conference offer?. Ben Simmons’ value appears to be at an all-time low, so the first question Daryl Morey must ask himself is if it’s worth trading Simmons or attempting to rebuild his value and move him at the deadline. Obviously, the issue gives his replacement little time to establish chemistry, and there’s also no guarantee that Simmons’ value would go up and not down.