Library Moves Towards Full Service with Fresh New Furnishings

New furnishings in adult and children’s areas add to safety and enjoyment. PASO ROBLES, CA – June 21, 2021 The Paso Robles City Library invites the public to check out its fresh new look. Thanks to generous funding from the Paso Robles Library Foundation, new tables throughout the library now offer better access to power connectivity and improved accessibility, spaciousness, and lighting. In the children’s area, the new tables are accompanied by a new and impressive interactive learning kiosk geared toward children up to six years old and an early literacy computer station, perfect for the eight-and-under crowd.