Searchlight Pictures has promoted DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas as its heads of film production to jointly oversee all film development and production at the studio. Nguyen has been with Searchlight since 2009 and continues to be based in the studio’s U.S. office, while Goodson-Thomas has overseen production and development in the UK for nearly a decade. Their new positions start effective immediately, and all production executives will now report to the two of them.